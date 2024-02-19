Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Blast from the past: Kevin Durant wears Nike KD 4 ‘Galaxy’ shoes in NBA All-Star Game

Feb 19, 2024, 9:34 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars dribbles the ball...

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars dribbles the ball against Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns and Western Conference All-Stars in the first quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant decided to take things back to 2012 and lace up the Nike KD 4 “Galaxy” retro in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Durant wore the original release of the Nike KD 4 “Galaxy” in the 2012 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando when he took home MVP honors.

On Sunday, Durant finished with 18 points and was 7-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from behind the arc. Durant also added five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals in 25 minutes.

What shoes did Devin Booker wear in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

RELATED STORIES

Instead of lacing up the special pair inspired by the 1995 NBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix that he wore at practice on Saturday, Devin Booker decided to wear the “Mirage” colorway of the Nike Book 1, his first signature shoe. The “Mirage” colorway released on Saturday and sold old out in several minutes on the Nike SNKRS App.

Booker finished with 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals off the bench in Sunday’s game.

When does the next colorway of the Nike Book 1 release?

The “Mirage V2” colorway of the Nike Book 1 is set to release online on Feb. 29 at 8 a.m. on the Nike App and at other retailers.

Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after drawing a foul from Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atla...

Damon Allred

Bradley Beal on track to return to Suns’ lineup after All-Star break, per report

Bradley Beal is "on track" to return to the lineup for a Thursday matchup with the Mavericks after dealing with nose and hamstring troubles.

16 hours ago

Luka Doncic...

Haboob Blog

Luka Doncic dunk attempt goes awry: ‘Motor speedway flat tire’

Mavs star Luka Doncic is not an above-the-rim player, and he did not help that reputation with a failed dunk attempt during the All-Star Game.

16 hours ago

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Kevin Durant, Devin Booker highlights from highest-scoring NBA All-Star Game

Suns Kevin Durant and Devin Booker found space for highlight moments during the highest-scoring first half in NBA All-Star Game history.

17 hours ago

Former professional basketball player and current sportscaster, Ann Meyers Drysdale speaks during a...

David Veenstra

Ann Meyers Drysdale named recipient of the 2024 Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award

Ann Meyers Drysdale was named the recipient of the 2024 Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award on Sunday.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns speaks to the media at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 17, 20...

David Veenstra

Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 All-Star Game shoes pay homage to 1995

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wore a special pair of his new Nike Book 1 signature shoe during All-Star practice on Saturday. 

1 day ago

Mac McClung...

Associated Press

Mac McClung dunks over Shaq, wins 2nd Slam Dunk Contest

Mac McClung won his second straight Slam Dunk Contest by grabbing the ball out of Shaquille O'Neal's hands and leaping over him.

2 days ago

Blast from the past: Kevin Durant wears Nike KD 4 ‘Galaxy’ shoes in NBA All-Star Game