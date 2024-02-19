Kevin Durant decided to take things back to 2012 and lace up the Nike KD 4 “Galaxy” retro in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. Durant wore the original release of the Nike KD 4 “Galaxy” in the 2012 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando when he took home MVP honors.

On Sunday, Durant finished with 18 points and was 7-of-12 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from behind the arc. Durant also added five rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals in 25 minutes.

What shoes did Devin Booker wear in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

Instead of lacing up the special pair inspired by the 1995 NBA All-Star Weekend in Phoenix that he wore at practice on Saturday, Devin Booker decided to wear the “Mirage” colorway of the Nike Book 1, his first signature shoe. The “Mirage” colorway released on Saturday and sold old out in several minutes on the Nike SNKRS App.

Booker finished with 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals off the bench in Sunday’s game.

When does the next colorway of the Nike Book 1 release?

The “Mirage V2” colorway of the Nike Book 1 is set to release online on Feb. 29 at 8 a.m. on the Nike App and at other retailers.

