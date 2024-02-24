Close
MLB players miffed at sport’s new see-through pants, relaying concerns to league

Feb 24, 2024, 10:48 AM | Updated: 10:48 am

MLB baseballs...

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — MLB’s new uniform reveal hasn’t gone very well. Now some of the rampant criticism has moved below the belt.

Major League Baseball Players Association deputy executive director Bruce Meyer confirmed on Thursday that the organization is relaying concerns from players to MLB about the new pants, which are somewhat see-through. The complaints — first reported by ESPN — are part of broader scorn for the new uniforms, which are designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics.

“I know everyone hates them,” Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said last week. “We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there.”

MLB officials say the new uniforms improve mobility by providing 25% more stretch and also will dry 28% faster. The lettering, sleeve emblems and numbering are less bulky in an attempt to make uniforms more breathable and comfortable.

Commissioner Rob Manfred previously said he expects criticism to fade, but that was before the below-the-belt complaints.

Some MLB players don’t know if they like the new pants — because they don’t have them yet. The San Diego Padres played their first spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday in last year’s pants.

Veteran pitcher Joe Musgrove wasn’t sure when the Padres were supposed to get their new pants.

“Hopefully by Opening Day,” Musgrove said. “We tried stuff on last year, we tried stuff on again in spring, but the samples they gave us, they didn’t have the proper length for anybody, so it’s hard to gauge if they fit right or not.”

Musgrove shrugged off the controversy, saying that it was far from the most important thing he’s worried about this spring, even if it’s a little annoying.

“Pants are pants — we’re going to wear them,” he said. “If they don’t fit right, you’ll deal with it.”

