Arizona Diamondbacks fans, feel free to look away.

Remembering the series-clinching Game 5 loss of the World Series might have been subconsciously blacked out of your mind. The 5-0 Texas Rangers win was the D-backs’ third loss in a row and a lifeless, anti-climactic one for observers of a squad that had surprised at every step of the way in the playoffs.

Rangers enjoyers see it a different way. They don’t want to forget that final game, and one Texas radio host made sure he’ll always be able to remember the details of Game 5 thanks to a tattoo of the entire box score inked to his back.

Sean’s box score tattoo pic.twitter.com/mTLcKmaTSX — The Sweet Spot (@Ticket1to3) February 28, 2024

Sean Bass, who is a co-host of The Sweet Spot on The Ticket in Dallas, told Barrett Sports Media that he took a PDF of a Dallas Morning News box score to help his tattoo artist along. The project took more than four hours to tattoo onto his back.

Bass had promised to do the thing back in 2010 when the team won its first American League pennant.

“It didn’t happen in ’10, of course we were one strike away twice in 2011 and I would have been very happy to do this then,” Bass told Barrett Sports Media. “Then, we go through the desert for over 12 years, of not making the Fall Classic. And then they got it done in five games against Arizona and I was like, ‘Ok, man of my word, I’ve talked about it on the air enough, let’s do this.’ And this week was the right time.”

As you can see, the tattoo isn’t a little one, and it’s about a foot long.

