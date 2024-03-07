Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Shortstops Jordan Lawlar and Tommy Troy top Diamondbacks prospect list

Mar 6, 2024, 8:00 PM

Jordan Lawlar...

Arizona Diamondbacks SS Jordan Lawlar, Giants at Diamondbacks September 21, 2023 (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks’ farm system took a slight hit overall with Corbin Carroll’s development from prospect to one of the best players in the MLB, but there’s still plenty to keep an eye on down on the farm.

Two shortstops led the MLB’s latest ranking of the D-backs’ top 30 prospects in Jordan Lawlar and Tommy Troy. Lawlar is expected to compete for innings at the MLB level this season while Troy is expected to start at high-A.

Lawlar is ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect in the MLB while Troy is ranked at No. 74.

Following those two is the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft in Druw Jones. His potential is through the roof as he is graded highest on the list in arm strength, defense and running.

After getting dinged up with shoulder, quad and hamstring injuries last season, Jones could see a major bump in development with a healthy season in front of him. He is expected to start the year in A ball.

RELATED STORIES

Twenty-year-old Yu-Min Lin is the highest ranked pitcher on the D-backs’ list at No. 4.

The lefty from Taiwan signed with the D-backs for $525,000 in 2021 and has dominated at high-A and AA levels for the last two years. His repertoire includes a low-90’s fastball with a changeup, curveball, slider and cutter that are all mixed in to keep hitters off balance.

While he is projected to start at AA this season, a major league debut in 2024 before he reaches the legal drinking age is possible.

Two other projected AA prospects joined Lin in the D-backs’ top 10. First baseman Ivan Melendez (8) and pitcher Dylan Ray (9) are expected to debut in the majors in 2025.

All-in-all, nine of the 30 players on the list are projected to be MLB contributors this season.

Lawler (1), pitcher Cristian Mena (11), outfielder Jorge Barrosa (12), pitcher Slade Cecconi (17), shortstop Blaze Alexander (20), pitcher Andrew Saalfrank (25), pitcher Justin Martinez (26), pitcher Blake Walston (27) and pitcher Bryce Jarvis (29) are all in the mix as possible MLB options.

Mena, Barrosa, Alexander and Walston have yet to make their major league debut. All nine of those players are on the 40-man roster.

