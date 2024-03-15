The spring training matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday was canceled due to inclement weather.

Isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 35 mph were expected throughout the day with a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

Arizona was planning to run out pitcher Brandon Pfaadt for his fourth game of the spring.

The D-backs were also expected to have Joc Pederson in left field. Pederson is projected to be a DH for the D-backs but is working on earning playing time on defense in the outfield.

The D-backs and Brewers are tied with the Chicago White Sox for the worst records in Cactus League play at 7-13.

Arizona returns to the diamond on Saturday for a split squad match against the Texas Rangers before its inaugural Spring Breakout game between their prospects and the top prospects for the Colorado Rockies.

Jordan Lawlar, Tommy Troy, Druw Jones, Cristian Mena and Yu-Min Lin are all expected to play in the Spring Breakout game.

Opening Day for the D-backs is scheduled for March 28 at home against the Rockies.

