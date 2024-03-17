Close
Isaiah Thomas to return to Suns on 10-day contract, per report

Mar 16, 2024, 5:17 PM | Updated: 8:34 pm

Isaiah Thomas...

Isaiah Thomas #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at US Airways Center on November 5, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Nearly two years since his last NBA minutes, point guard Isaiah Thomas is planning to sign a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, marking his return to both the league and Phoenix.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported Thomas is expected to eventually take the Suns’ final roster spot but likely won’t crack the playoff rotation except as injury insurance.

Thomas will look to provide some bench production as the team continues to deal with the absences of guards Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.

The 5-foot-9 Thomas played 46 games for Phoenix in 2014-15 and finished fifth in MVP voting as a member of the Boston Celtics two seasons later.

Phoenix traded Thomas at the 2015 trade deadline to Boston, part of a three-team trade that brought back Marcus Thornton and a first-round draft pick that the Suns would later deal in the Marquese Chriss acquisition. Thornton played in just nine games with the Suns.

RELATED STORIES

Most recently, the 35-year-old suited up in four games for the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. He averaged 32.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.9 minutes per game, making nearly 45% of his 14 3s per game.

On Saturday, Thomas led the Stars to a 115-110 win over the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate.

 

Phoenix Suns

Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footp...

David Veenstra

Suns’ Josh Okogie out for matchup vs. Bucks, Antetokounmpo questionable

Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks. Okogie has missed the past seven games with a lower abdominal strain.

5 hours ago

Tre Mann #23 of the Charlotte Hornets guards Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns in the first quart...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns do enough through slog to beat Charlotte Hornets

The Phoenix Suns had an uninspiring three quarters and did enough in the other to get a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

1 day ago

Eric Gordon defends Domantas Sabonis...

Tom Kuebel

Eric Gordon in for Suns-Hornets, Josh Okogie out

A reinforcement is on the way for the Phoenix Suns with guard Eric Gordon back in for Friday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

1 day ago

Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics defends Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the seco...

Kellan Olson

Suns unable to reach Boston Celtics’ heights again in road loss

The Phoenix Suns more or less matched the Boston Celtics before the game slipped away in the second half.

2 days ago

Eric Gordon shoots the rock against the Celtics...

Tyler Drake

Eric Gordon out, Nassir Little available for Suns vs. Celtics

Eric Gordon is listed as out while fellow guard Nassir Little is available for the Suns' matchup against the Celtics on Thursday.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Kevin Durant saved the Warriors’ legacy, didn’t ruin his own

On the latest Bickley Blast, Dan Bickley argues that Kevin Durant didn't ruin his legacy by going to the Warriors, but saved theirs.

3 days ago

