Grand Canyon basketball’s Tyon-Grant Foster got up from the weak side for a monster block against Saint Mary’s in the first half of Friday’s NCAA Tournament first-round matchup, a highlight-filled 20 minutes for GCU in an eventual 75-66 victory.

Gaels big man Mitchell Saxen cut down the lane and went up for a dunk, but Grant-Foster showed off his plus athleticism, as his head was nearly level with the rim. Gabe McGlothan also got a hand on the basketball after Grant-Foster.

The block party raged on in the first half, as McGlothan swatted an Augustas Marciulionis layup attempt with a windup. It was McGlothan’s second block, and GCU held Saint Mary’s to 5-for-16 shooting to start the game. GCU was 12th in the nation with 5.3 blocks per game as a team, and Grant-Foster led the team with 1.41.

McGlothan followed with a right-handed jam over Saxen, driving past the center before hitting the Statue of Liberty pose in flight.

Five of GCU’s first eight field goals were dunks, as the Antelopes struggled to knock down jumpers early.

The game got off to a physical start on both ends, and GCU forced eight turnovers to take a 28-27 lead into the break.

The Antelopes reached their second straight Big Dance by winning the WAC Tournament championship over UT Arlington. Last year, No. 14 seed GCU lost in the first round to Gonzaga, but a 29-4 campaign saw the Antelopes rise to a No. 12 seed.

