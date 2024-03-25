The Grand Canyon Antelopes continued their trend of igniting their offense with defense in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide with a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 on the line.

The two teams combined for just 12 points through the first eight minutes and change, but GCU’s Lok Wur blocked Aaron Estrada at the rim, and Tyon Grant-Foster made the Crimson Tide pay with this 3-pointer in transition to give the ‘Lopes the early lead.

Tyon Grant-Foster gives GCU the lead from three, and the Havocs are ELECTRIC ⚡️ #MarchMadness @GCU_MBB pic.twitter.com/OlrzDfCafv — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2024

Alabama coach Nate Oats was called for a technical foul after expressing frustration with the way the officials were calling the game. Alabama was called for 12 fouls in the half while GCU was called for eight. The ‘Lopes also took eight more free throws.

The Alabama bench was called for another technical foul later in the half, and shortly after, the two teams were tied at 28.

The Crimson Tide used a 10-2 run over the final two-and-a-half minutes after Grant-Foster missed three free throws that would’ve tied the game again at 31.

GCU trailed 38-30 at the break. Grant-Foster led the ‘Lopes with 12 points and two blocks.