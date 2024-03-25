The San Antonio Spurs are listing star Victor Wembanyama as out for their game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

San Antonio power forward Charles Bassey (torn ACL) is also listed as out.

In the Suns’ 131-106 win over the Spurs on Saturday, Wembanyama scored 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block across nearly 21 minutes of action. He shot 5-of-7 from the field and 1-of-2 from long range.

This season (63 games played), the rookie is averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and an NBA-leading 3.4 blocks across 29 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 46.6% from the field and 32.1% from long range.

San Antonio power forward Dominick Barlow is listed as available.

Who is out for the Suns?

On Phoenix’s side of things, the injury report is relatively clean, with guard Damion Lee (meniscus) the only player listed as out.

Lee has yet to appear in a game for the Suns this season after suffering the knee injury during on-court work ahead of the preseason.

Where are the Suns in the NBA Standings?

Entering play on Monday, Phoenix (42-29) holds the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. It is two games back from the No. 5-seeded New Orleans Pelicans (44-27) and a half-game up on the No. 7-seeded Sacramento Kings (41-29).

The Suns are back in action Monday night against the Spurs. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

