Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

HABOOB

Suns’ Kevin Durant receives March Madness score updates from fans while playing vs. Spurs

Mar 24, 2024, 1:28 PM

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns is all smiles as fans call for Isaiah Thomas #4 to enter the g...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns is all smiles as fans call for Isaiah Thomas #4 to enter the game against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Frost Bank Center on March 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Aside from Matthew McConaughey, there might not be a bigger celebrity fan of the Longhorns than former Texas forward Kevin Durant.

But with No. 7 Texas and No. 2 Tennessee tipping off at 5:25 p.m. MST in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs tipping off at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the near-simultaneous starts spelled trouble for Durant, who was unable to watch his alma mater.

But thankfully for Durant, some fans sitting courtside in San Antonio at the Frost Bank Center provided Durant with Texas-Tennessee score updates while he was busy taking on the Spurs.

Texas trailed by nine points at the half when Durant was provided with the score update. Unfortunately for Durant, the Longhorns went on to lose 62-58 on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

In his one season at Texas, Durant averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks in 35 games.

During his time as a Longhorn, Durant became the first freshman to be unanimously named the National Player of the Year and the first freshman to win any of the National Player of the Year awards. During the 2007 NCAA Tournament, Durant’s No. 4 Texas lost in the second round to No. 5 USC despite 30 points and nine rebounds from Durant.

Durant was 12-of-16 from the field for 25 points in 31 minutes in the Suns’ 131-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Haboob

Kevin Ginkel celebrates...

Haboob Blog

The Gink?! Kevin Ginkel questions Arizona Sports producer Jarrett Carlen’s use of nickname

D-backs P Kevin Ginkel needs to have a talk with Bickley & Marotta producer Jarrett Carlen about how the resident jokester says his nickname.

5 days ago

Roger Clemens...

Jesse Morrison

61-year-old Roger Clemens pitches for Savannah Bananas

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens returned to the mound in Houston on Saturday for the Savannah Bananas.

14 days ago

Nick Gordon celebrates a home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning at Guaranteed ...

David Veenstra

Miami Marlins’ Nick Gordon says he doesn’t believe the moon is real

Miami Marlins utility man Nick Gordon said he doesn't believe the moon is real during a spring training interview.

15 days ago

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Boston Bruins at...

David Veenstra

Arizona Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther has water turned off after he doesn’t pay utility bill

Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Guenther and teammate Jack McBain had their water turned off this week after they did not pay their utility bill.

15 days ago

Terrion Arnold looks on...

Tyler Drake

‘He did jam me:’ Cardinals’ Jonathan Gannon goes 1-on-1 with Terrion Arnold at NFL Combine

Jonathan Gannon confirmed Terrion Arnold jammed him up during the defensive back's formal interview with the Cardinals at the NFL Combine.

22 days ago

Texas Rangers fan shows his tattoo of the Game 5 World Series box score...

Haboob Blog

Rangers fan’s tattoo of World Series box score will make Diamondbacks fans sick

A radio host will always remember the Texas Rangers' World Series win over the Diamondbacks thanks to a tattoo of the Game 5 box score.

24 days ago

Suns’ Kevin Durant receives March Madness score updates from fans while playing vs. Spurs