Aside from Matthew McConaughey, there might not be a bigger celebrity fan of the Longhorns than former Texas forward Kevin Durant.

But with No. 7 Texas and No. 2 Tennessee tipping off at 5:25 p.m. MST in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs tipping off at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the near-simultaneous starts spelled trouble for Durant, who was unable to watch his alma mater.

But thankfully for Durant, some fans sitting courtside in San Antonio at the Frost Bank Center provided Durant with Texas-Tennessee score updates while he was busy taking on the Spurs.

Good fans keep players updated about March Madness 🫡 @KDTrey5 (via drchiddy/TT) pic.twitter.com/QfC3ut6jIe — Overtime (@overtime) March 24, 2024

Texas trailed by nine points at the half when Durant was provided with the score update. Unfortunately for Durant, the Longhorns went on to lose 62-58 on Saturday.

In his one season at Texas, Durant averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks in 35 games.

During his time as a Longhorn, Durant became the first freshman to be unanimously named the National Player of the Year and the first freshman to win any of the National Player of the Year awards. During the 2007 NCAA Tournament, Durant’s No. 4 Texas lost in the second round to No. 5 USC despite 30 points and nine rebounds from Durant.

Durant was 12-of-16 from the field for 25 points in 31 minutes in the Suns’ 131-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

