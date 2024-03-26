Close
Jusuf Nurkic won’t return for Suns vs. Spurs due to ankle sprain

Mar 25, 2024, 6:47 PM | Updated: 7:30 pm

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost...

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost Bank Center on March 25, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic left the game early in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday with a right ankle sprain and was ruled out shortly after.

Nurkic stepped on Jeremy Sochan’s foot while Sochan put the brakes on in front of Nurkic during a fast break.

In his first season with the Suns, Nurkic is averaging 11.4 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, one steal and one block per game. He exited this game with six points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in just 19 minutes.

Phoenix is 0-4 without him in the lineup, and three of the losses have come by double-digits.

The Suns have 10 games remaining following the Spurs matchup with the Western Conference standings far from set in stone.

Nos. 6-8 in the West are separated by a half-game with No. 6 being the coveted spot out of the play-in tournament. Phoenix entered the day holding the sixth spot with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks close behind.

