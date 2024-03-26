Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic left the game early in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday with a right ankle sprain and was ruled out shortly after.

Nurkic stepped on Jeremy Sochan’s foot while Sochan put the brakes on in front of Nurkic during a fast break.

Nurkic rolled his ankle on Sochans foot here pic.twitter.com/3tZPRQJQlu — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 26, 2024

In his first season with the Suns, Nurkic is averaging 11.4 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists, one steal and one block per game. He exited this game with six points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in just 19 minutes.

Phoenix is 0-4 without him in the lineup, and three of the losses have come by double-digits.

The Suns have 10 games remaining following the Spurs matchup with the Western Conference standings far from set in stone.

Nos. 6-8 in the West are separated by a half-game with No. 6 being the coveted spot out of the play-in tournament. Phoenix entered the day holding the sixth spot with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks close behind.