Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal exited the loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday with a sprained right ring finger.

The team said X-rays on Beal’s finger were negative and the team will see how he responds to treatment. Beal told reporters the plan is for him to play on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.

Beal exited with less than three minutes left and stayed on the bench for the final minutes of the game while getting his fingers on his shooting hand taped by the Suns’ training staff.

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was ruled out after spraining his right ankle earlier in the second half with both injuries coming as the Suns were just getting healthy outside of Damion Lee’s meniscus rehab.

The Suns have 10 games remaining following the Spurs matchup with the Western Conference standings far from set in stone.

The loss dropped Phoenix to No. 8 in the Western Conference standings behind the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, whom it is tied with in the “games back” column.

The Suns entered the game with the No. 6 spot and ahead of the play-in tournament.