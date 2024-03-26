Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Bradley Beal exits Suns vs. Spurs with sprained right ring finger

Mar 25, 2024, 7:30 PM | Updated: 7:57 pm

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 25: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives past Julian Champagne #30 o...

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 25: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives past Julian Champagne #30 of the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost Bank Center on March 25, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal exited the loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday with a sprained right ring finger.

The team said X-rays on Beal’s finger were negative and the team will see how he responds to treatment. Beal told reporters the plan is for him to play on Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets.

Beal exited with less than three minutes left and stayed on the bench for the final minutes of the game while getting his fingers on his shooting hand taped by the Suns’ training staff.

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic was ruled out after spraining his right ankle earlier in the second half with both injuries coming as the Suns were just getting healthy outside of Damion Lee’s meniscus rehab.

The Suns have 10 games remaining following the Spurs matchup with the Western Conference standings far from set in stone.

RELATED STORIES

The loss dropped Phoenix to No. 8 in the Western Conference standings behind the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, whom it is tied with in the “games back” column.

The Suns entered the game with the No. 6 spot and ahead of the play-in tournament.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns argues a call with official Pat Fraser n the first half as Jere...

Kellan Olson

Suns stumble through latest inexcusable effort, lose to shorthanded Spurs

The Phoenix Suns followed up Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs with Monday's offering being more of what we've come to expect.

7 minutes ago

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost...

Damon Allred

Jusuf Nurkic won’t return for Suns vs. Spurs due to ankle sprain

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic left the game early in the second half against the Spurs on Monday with an ankle injury.

1 hour ago

Victor Wembanyama defends Bradley Beal...

Arizona Sports

Victor Wembanyama out for Suns-Spurs with left ankle sprain

The San Antonio Spurs are listing star Victor Wembanyama as out for their game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

8 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns is all smiles as fans call for Isaiah Thomas #4 to enter the g...

David Veenstra

Suns’ Kevin Durant receives March Madness score updates from fans while playing vs. Spurs

Fans sitting courtside in San Antonio provided Kevin Durant with Texas-Tennessee score updates while he was busy taking on the Spurs.

1 day ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives in front of Keldon Johnson #3 of the San Antonio Spurs i...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns find better energy for clinical win over Spurs

The Phoenix Suns were overdue for a win like Saturday's 131-106 final over the San Antonio Spurs, taking care of business early.

2 days ago

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns posts up on Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the...

David Veenstra

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic probable, Josh Okogie questionable for matchup vs. Spurs

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Josh Okogie is questionable.

3 days ago

Bradley Beal exits Suns vs. Spurs with sprained right ring finger