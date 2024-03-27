Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

O’Neale: Phoenix Suns took Spurs ‘too lightly’ in glaring loss

Mar 26, 2024, 8:35 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns had little trouble cruising past the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs in a 131-106 victory just two games ago.

So, with Wembanyama out Monday night, all signs pointed to the Suns doling out another beatdown in San Antonio.

Or so they thought.

Instead of matching wins with the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks, two teams fighting for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, Phoenix fell flat as the Spurs notched just their 16th win of the year in a 104-102 victory.

RELATED STORIES

And on top of the loss marking yet another should-win matchup that the Suns couldn’t capitalize on, the most glaring part of Monday’s defeat was the effort or lack thereof.

“I wasn’t here earlier in the season when those games happened, so I can’t really speak on those, but last night was taking a team too lightly,” Royce O’Neale told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Tuesday. “They came out, played hard and competed every possession, made some big shots. Hats off to them.”

O’Neale wasn’t the only Suns player to acknowledge the big negative in the room, with Bradley Beal sounding off on Phoenix expecting an easy win with Wembanyama out.

Head coach Frank Vogel doubled down on Beal’s comments, calling the loss “unacceptable” while acknowledging a lack of focus and discipline.

For now, all the Suns can do is soul search as best they can and move on knowing there’s just 10 regular season games left to play.

“Definitely was an honest conversation and film session that we had,” O’Neale said. “Hopefully that game last night we learned from it and took the positive and negatives and hopefully that lights a fire in us to be ready to finish out the season strong and make this playoff push.”

If playing down to their competition is the biggest issue, the Suns shouldn’t have to worry about that during this final stretch.

Of the seven teams that remain on the docket, all of them are a six seed or higher in their respective conferences. Nine of the upcoming games come against the teams seeded ahead of the Suns in the Western Conference.

Safe to say it’s going to be a gauntlet, though O’Neale remains confident Phoenix can handle what’s next.

“I’ll take my chances against any team in the league.”

Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics at T...

David Veenstra

Suns’ Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic questionable for matchup vs. Nuggets

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal and center Jusuf Nurkic are listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets.

52 minutes ago

Devin Booker #1 and head coach Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

Western Conference playoff standings: Suns aim to avoid play-in

Where are the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings? They're fighting for playoff positioning and hoping to avoid the play-in.

11 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is it time to give up on the Phoenix Suns after loss to short-handed San Antonio Spurs?

The Phoenix Suns fell 104-102 against a San Antonio Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama. Vince Marotta and Kellan Olson debate whether it's time to give up hope that this Suns team can regroup to make a playoff run this season.

12 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns argues a call with official Pat Fraser n the first half as Jere...

Kellan Olson

Suns stumble through latest inexcusable effort, lose to shorthanded Spurs

The Phoenix Suns followed up Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs with Monday's offering being more of what we've come to expect.

1 day ago

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 25: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives past Julian Champagne #30 o...

Damon Allred

Bradley Beal exits Suns vs. Spurs with sprained right ring finger

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal exited the loss to the San Antonio Spurs with an apparent finger injury on Monday.

1 day ago

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost...

Damon Allred

Jusuf Nurkic won’t return for Suns vs. Spurs due to ankle sprain

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic left the game early in the second half against the Spurs on Monday with an ankle injury.

1 day ago

O’Neale: Phoenix Suns took Spurs ‘too lightly’ in glaring loss