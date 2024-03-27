Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Reports: Diamondbacks, LHP Jordan Montgomery agree to terms on contract

Mar 26, 2024, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:24 pm

Jordan Montgomery...

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks and big-ticket free agent starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery agreed to terms on a contract, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The deal is reportedly worth $25 million for 2024 with a vesting option for 2025. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the agreement.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Montgomery would make $20 million in 2025 for 10 starts this year, an additional $2.5 million for 18 starts and $2.5 million more for 23 starts.

RELATED STORIES

Montgomery, a 31-year-old left-hander, can also opt out after one year.

The durable southpaw has started at least 30 games in each of the past three seasons, spending 2023 with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

Montgomery started Game 2 of the World Series for the Rangers against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs in six innings in Texas’ lone defeat of the Fall Classic. The veteran was stellar in the American League Championship Series with 14 innings pitched and two earned runs to help the Rangers overcome the defending champion Houston Astros.

Montgomery debuted in 2017 with the New York Yankees and has a career 3.68 ERA that drops to 2.63 in the playoffs.

He is not a big strikeout guy at 21.4% last year, but he’s kept the walks down and induced weak contact throughout his career. Arizona had one of MLB’s best defenses last year that he could benefit from this season.

Montgomery leans on his sinker, changeup and curveball, but he also deploys a four-seamer and a cutter. His four-seamer and sinker averaged 93.3 mph last year.

The Diamondbacks enter the year with a rotation spearheaded by Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, but free agent acquisition Eduardo Rodriguez is set to go on the injured list with a lat strain.

That left three younger starters behind Gallen and Kelly: Tommy Henry, Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson.

Montgomery missed all of spring training, so the question will be what his ramp-up timetable will look like, but he adds veteran depth to a club battling in one of the toughest divisions in baseball.

The D-backs continued to blow past their franchise record for payroll with Montgomery joining Rodriguez and outfielders Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk as outside free agents to sign with Arizona this offseason.

Montgomery is one of Scott Boras’ noted clients who signed a short-term deal late in the offseason and was at risk of not having a home by Opening Day on Thursday. Others include Blake Snell, Matt Chapman and J.D. Martinez.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Kevin Ginkel...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Kevin Ginkel has no problem if asked to close in Paul Sewald’s absence

Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel has not been told whether he will step into the closer role with Paul Sewald on the injured list.

4 hours ago

Torey Lovullo, Tommy Henry...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks announce starting rotation; Tommy Henry, Ryne Nelson make cut

The Diamondbacks' starting rotation for Opening Day is set, manager Torey Lovullo said, with Ryne Nelson and Tommy Henry both making the cut.

6 hours ago

Chase Field...

Alex Weiner

Chase Field rain? Weather ends Diamondbacks-Guardians game early

Diamondbacks fans did not see a full game Monday, but they got to experience rain in Chase Field, and that's not something many can say. 

21 hours ago

Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald to start season on injured list with oblique injury

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced three days before Opening Day that closer Paul Sewald will start the year on the injured list. 

1 day ago

Shohei Ohtani shown on TV during press conference...

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies.

1 day ago

Tucker Barnhart...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks select Tucker Barnhart’s contract, clearing up backup catcher spot

The Diamondbacks on Monday selected catcher Tucker Barnhart's contract, solidifying the depth chart at the position behind Gabriel Moreno.

1 day ago

Reports: Diamondbacks, LHP Jordan Montgomery agree to terms on contract