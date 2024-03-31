Close
Arizona State wins its first NCAA men’s swimming and diving championship

Mar 31, 2024, 11:50 AM

Arizona State swimmer Leon Marchand...

Arizona State swimmer Leon Marchand competes in the Men's 200m Butterfly Final on day four of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships for Fance at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 26, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leon Marchand set NCAA records in the 200 yard breaststroke and the 400 yards freestyle relay Saturday to help Arizona State win the program’s first NCAA men’s swimming and diving championship.

Marchard, a junior, won his third consecutive national title in the 200 reast in 1:46.35, breaking his own NCAA record. Pennsylvania’s Matthew Fallon was second — more than 2 seconds behind.

Marchand, Jack Dolan, Patrick Sammon and Jonny Kulow combined to win the 400 free relay for Arizona State in an NCAA record 2:43.40, just 0.09 seconds off the American record.

The Sun Devils won the team title with 523.5 points after a second-place finish last season. California, which had won each of the last two national championships, was second with 444.5 followed by Florida (378 points).

Cal’s Destin Lasco won his third consecutive 200 backstroke title with an American and NCAA record time of 1:35.37. The ASU duo of sophomores Hubert Kos (1:35.90) and Owen McDonald (1:36.63) finished second and third.

Zalan Sarkany won the first 1650 free title in program history for Arizona State in 14:30.57, ahead of Florida teammates Gio Linscheer (14:36.01) and Andrew Taylor (14:37.80).

Arizona State freshman Ilya Kharun pulled away in the final 50 yards to win the 200 butterfly in 1:38.26, beating Cal’s Dare Rose; who set a personal record and had the second-fastest time in program history (1:38.61).

 

Florida’s Josh Liendo, who had already won the 50 free and the 100 fly earlier at the championships, won his third national title in as many days when he defended his 100 free title in 40.20 seconds. Tennessee sophomore Guilherme Santos was second (40.55), 0.04 ahead of Cal’s Jack Alexy.

Indiana junior Carson Tyler won his second consecutive diving title with 515.75 points and his teammate, sophomore Maxwell Weinrich (450.70) was second to help the Hoosiers finish fourth overall — two points behind the Gators.

