Apr 3, 2024, 4:43 PM | Updated: 6:13 pm

Geraldo Perdomo #2 of the Arizona Diamondbacks

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is considered day-to-day with a right knee injury suffered in a 6-5 loss to the New York Yankees, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Wednesday.

Perdomo left the game in the bottom of the 10th inning after hitting a ground ball to second base. Reaching first base safely on a Yankees error, Perdomo took off for second base but had a noticeable limp as he got to the base.

Jake McCarthy would end up pinch-running for Perdomo, who was removed for the game.

“He rounded (first base), he’s not sure what happened,” Lovullo said. “He just felt a lot of discomfort in his knee. I heard that and we were going to take him off the field and get him evaluated.

“He’s day-to-day. We got an off day tomorrow. We’re going to fly across the country and I’ll have more information Friday.”

The shortstop went 0-for-4 for the day with an RBI.

The D-backs fell to 4-3 on the season after losing to the Yankees in extra innings.

Blaze Alexander, who could be asked to take on a bigger role at shortstop if Perdomo were to miss time, hit his first career home run in the defeat. Ketel Marte — who played an inning at shortstop in extras — also went yard for the first time this season.

D-backs top shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar, meanwhile, is on the 60-day injured list (thumb).

The D-backs are back in action Friday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is slated for 4:20 p.m. and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

