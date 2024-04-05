Close
D-backs expected to recall Randal Grichuk before Friday’s game at Atlanta

Apr 4, 2024, 6:30 PM | Updated: Apr 5, 2024, 8:01 am

Randal Grichuk during Arizona Diamondbacks spring training at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Outfielder Randal Grichuk is expected to be recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks before Friday’s game at the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has played 1,142 MLB games in a career that started in St. Louis in 2014.

Grichuk will replace outfielder Jorge Barrosa, whom the D-backs optioned to Triple-A Reno after Wednesday’s game vs. the New York Yankees.

Grichuk is a career .249 hitter with 191 home runs, 556 RBIs and a .296 OBP. He has 4 hits for 14 at-bats over four games with Reno this season.

The D-backs signed Grichuk to a one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2025 in February.

“We are looking for every way possible to continue to shore up our roster,” general manager Mike Hazen told reporters after signing Grichuk. “We like him as a baseball player first and foremost, going out there in the outfield and he’s going to hit lefties for us. Gives (manager Torey Lovullo) more options to deploy his roster on a daily basis.”

Grichuk is coming off a 2023 season where he spent time with both the Colorado Rockies (64 games) and Los Angeles Angels (54). The right-handed hitter appeared in 118 games, recorded 116 hits and 44 RBIs and slashed .267/.321/.459.

