ESPN’s Miller: It would take a ‘Trey Lance’ trade package to move Cardinals out of No. 4

Apr 12, 2024, 7:20 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

BY BAILEY LEASURE


The Arizona Cardinals face a dilemma of what to do with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as the first round approaches on April 25. The Cardinals could stay at No. 4 and take potentially the best wide receiver in the draft in Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. or general manager Monti Ossenfort could trade down from No. 4 for more picks.

ESPN NFL Draft insider Matt Miller on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta said on Thursday that Ossenfort could be seeking a trade package similar to when the San Francisco 49ers dealt three first-round picks and a third-round pick to take quarterback Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“When you’re trading for prospects, you’re always going to overpay,” Miller said. “I think Monti is comfortable with taking the best receiver prospect since A.J. Green, so if teams want to trade up for a quarterback, it’s going to cost you and cost you a lot.”

With many teams needing quarterbacks and many quarterbacks projected to go at the top of the draft, Ossenfort could be in position to cash in if he does decide to trade the fourth pick.

Miller said the Cardinals could control the draft if they trade down, and it could give them more options of what to do with their picks in the first round.

“Let’s say Arizona trades back from four and they get picks 11 and 23 from the Minnesota Vikings, plus a 2025 first rounder, now you have 11, 23, 27 and 35, and control the draft,” Miller said. “You now have the flexibility and could come back up the board if you want.”

The Cardinals have the luxury of having a top-four pick and not needing a quarterback in the draft. The Vikings, however, would have to jump several teams to be in position to take a quarterback, and they have Nos. 11 and 23 to help fuel a trade.

“No. 4 is probably the pivot point because you want to get ahead of the New York Giants (No. 6) and you have to worry about the Denver Broncos (No. 12) and the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13),” Miller said. “You’re not just trading up to get ahead of the Giants, you’re trading up to make sure no one gets ahead of you in the draft.”

