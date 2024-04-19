Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ bats go quiet in shutout loss to Giants

Apr 18, 2024, 9:34 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants first baseman LaM...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. after being caught off first during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb retired 19 straight batters on his way to seven smooth innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Thursday night to open a four-game series.

Webb (2-1) struck out five and induced 13 groundball outs, allowing just two hits and a walk in a game that took only 2 hours, 12 minutes.

Wilmer Flores had a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth and Mike Yastrzemski added a two-run single. LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a sacrifice fly in the third.

Jung Hoo Lee singled twice to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

San Francisco earned its first shutout of the season, while Arizona was blanked for the first time and fell to 1-6 in series openers.

RELATED STORIES

Diamondbacks starter Ryne Nelson exited after two scoreless innings with a right elbow contusion when he was hit on the pitching arm by an 87 mph line drive off the bat of Yastrzemski. Nelson was able to field the ball and throw out Yastrzemski at first to end the inning, but the right-hander grimaced and held his forearm as he walked to the dugout.

Nelson was replaced by Logan Allen, who was selected from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. Allen (0-1) allowed one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.

Patrick Bailey led off the bottom of the third with a double. Following a groundout by Nick Ahmed, Lee reached on an infield single to advance Bailey to third.

Wade sent a flyball to center field, deep enough for Bailey to tag up and score.

Flores batted for Michael Conforto with the bases loaded in the eighth and doubled into the left-field corner to make it 3-0. Yastrzemski singled home two more runs to give San Francisco a cushion.

Tyler Rogers and Ryan Walker finished the three-hitter.

Gabriel Moreno (bruised right thumb) returned to the starting lineup after being a late scratch each of the previous two days. He went 0-for-3.

Jordan Montgomery is scheduled to make his Diamondbacks debut Friday night. The 31-year-old lefty signed a $25 million, one-year contract on March 29 after winning the World Series with the Texas Rangers last season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson...

Arizona Sports

Ryne Nelson pulled after 2 innings with right elbow contusion

D-backs' Ryne Nelson exited a series-opening loss to the San Francisco Giants after a ball came back to hit his throwing arm.

5 hours ago

Eugenio Suárez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks drop messy getaway game to Cubs in avoidable series loss

The group of self-inflicted losses from the Diamondbacks early this season grew on Wednesday against the Cubs.

1 day ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Arizona Sports

Jordan Montgomery to debut for Diamondbacks with start Friday vs. Giants

Jordan Montgomery will make his Arizona Diamondbacks debut Friday against the San Francisco Giants, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters.

2 days ago

Tommy Henry...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks roster moves: Tommy Henry optioned, Eduardo Rodriguez moved to 60-day IL

The Arizona Diamondback made roster moves to help the bullpen after back-to-back extra-inning games against the Chicago Cubs.

2 days ago

Randal Grichuk...

Alex Weiner

Clutch moments from Ketel Marte, Randal Grichuk push Diamondbacks to win over Cubs

Randal Grichuk smoked a gapper to walk the Cubs off and give the D-backs a victory that left manager Torey Lovullo emotionally drained. 

2 days ago

Randy Johnson stars in new commercial 'Bird Ballparks'...

Bailey Leasure

‘What about birds?’ Randy Johnson gives birds a safe space in new commercial

Randy Johnson stars in new DIRECTV commercial 'Bird Ballparks', playing off 2001 incident where Johnson struck a bird with a pitch.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks’ bats go quiet in shutout loss to Giants