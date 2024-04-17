Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Jordan Montgomery to debut for Diamondbacks with start Friday vs. Giants

Apr 17, 2024, 11:05 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

Jordan Montgomery...

Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers prepares to pitch against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in Game Five of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 20, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Jordan Montgomery will make his Arizona Diamondbacks debut Friday against the San Francisco Giants, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Wednesday.

He’s projected to square off against San Francisco’s Blake Snell, who made an intra-division jump from the San Diego Padres to the Giants this offseason. The two were represented by agent Scott Boras and missed spring training as the free agent market cooled, though Montgomery since dropped Boras as his agent..

Montgomery has ramped up in the minors since signing with the D-backs just as the 2024 season began.

Over two starts in Triple-A Reno, he pitched 7.2 total innings with nine earned runs, nine strikeouts and five walks combined.

Much of that damage came in a Saturday start in which the 31-year-old allowed two home runs and seven runs. Lovullo said it was due to Montgomery trying to lock in the feel to his fastball.

Last year between the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers, the lefty posted a 3.20 ERA and 1.19 WHIP.

He started Game 2 of the World Series for the Rangers against the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs in six innings in Texas’ lone defeat of the Fall Classic.

Montgomery’s contract with Arizona is reportedly worth $25 million for 2024 with a vesting option for 2025.

Montgomery debuted in 2017 with the New York Yankees and has a career 3.68 ERA that drops to 2.63 in the playoffs.

He is not a big strikeout guy at 21.4% last year, but he’s kept the walks down and induced weak contact throughout his career. Arizona had one of MLB’s best defenses last year that he could benefit from this season.

