Did the Chargers GM tease a Cardinals draft-day trade?

The Los Angeles Chargers have the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and they are not in the market for a quarterback with Justin Herbert on the roster.

In that context, Chargers general manager Joe Horitz previewed the draft in a way to raise eyebrows in the Valley.

“We believe we have the first pick in the draft. I know there are going to be four picks that go before us, but we believe that. If four quarterbacks go, we believe, strongly, that we have the first pick in the draft,” Hortiz said.

Did Chargers GM Joe Hortiz let it slip that the Cardinals are trading the No. 4 pick?@wolf987FM @LukeLapinski Full segment: https://t.co/AByOAmc2Qq pic.twitter.com/z6u1ZlYkdu — Wolf & Luke on Arizona Sports (@WolfandLuke) April 20, 2024

The Arizona Cardinals are not looking at quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick with a trio of signal callers expected to go with the first three picks. But pre-draft speculation and rumors are flying, many of which expect teams to be aggressive trading up for a quarterback.

Horitz never said the Cardinals are going to move, but he pegged the possibility which would favor his organization’s position to draft the likes of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver Malik Nabers, tackle Joe Alt or edge rusher Dallas Turner.

The GM was very clear what kind of package it would take for the Chargers’ brass to move off their pick. Horitz said a trade he sees as a “wash” is not something he is interested in, notable if the Cardinals trade back and want to move back up.

“When you’re trading away from the No. 1 player in the draft, I don’t know if it is necessarily going to be a fair trade because you have a chance to pick the No. 1 position player in the draft,” Horitz said.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters this week teams have checked in and he is keeping his options open.

