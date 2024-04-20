Diamondbacks’ Jorge Barrosa, Luis Frias land on injured list

Injuries continue to pile up across the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization, as Triple-A Reno placed outfield prospect Jorge Barrosa on the seven-day injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain, according to a D-backs spokesperson.

Additionally, the Diamondbacks placed right-handed reliever Luis Frias on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, rescinding his option on Wednesday.

The D-backs placed right-handed starter Ryne Nelson on the 15-day IL Friday (right elbow contusion) after he took a comebacker to the arm on Thursday.

Barrosa has not played since Sunday for the Aces, exiting with the injury. He has swung a hot bat early this season in Triple-A with a .900 OPS, a home run and two steals through 39 at-bats.

The D-backs gave him a look in the major leagues after Alek Thomas landed on the IL (hamstring) and before Randal Grichuk made his debut (ankle). Barrosa went 2-for-10, doubling in his first plate appearance and delivering an RBI single in extra innings against the New York Yankees at Chase Field.

New friends 👋 The @Dbacks have transferred RHP Christian Montes De Oca from Double-A Amarillo to Triple-A Reno, and OF Brett Johnson from Single-A Hillsboro to Triple-A Reno! Additionally, OF Jorge Barrosa was placed on Reno IL. pic.twitter.com/78JIOvejlh — Reno Aces (@Aces) April 18, 2024

Barrosa may not have been on the big league team, but he represents unavailable depth for the time being. He is the only minor league outfielder on Arizona’s 40-man roster.

Frias going on the IL saves his final option.

The D-backs had sent him down after a tough start in the majors in 2024 (seven earned runs in 6.1 innings), capped by Tuesday’s outing in which all three batters he faced reached base. Frias finished last year well with a 1.98 ERA in 13.2 innings in September.

Manager Torey Lovullo expressed optimism for Frias’ future.

“He’s committed to going down and getting after it and finding his way back here,” Lovullo said Wednesday. “I still believe he’s going to be a very good reliever at this level.”

Follow @alexjweiner