Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Jorge Barrosa, Luis Frias land on injured list

Apr 20, 2024, 8:59 AM

Jorge Barrosa...

Jorge Barrosa #1 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates after hitting a ninth inning double for his first career hit in his first major league at bat against the New York Yankees at Chase Field on April 01, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

Injuries continue to pile up across the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization, as Triple-A Reno placed outfield prospect Jorge Barrosa on the seven-day injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain, according to a D-backs spokesperson.

Additionally, the Diamondbacks placed right-handed reliever Luis Frias on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, rescinding his option on Wednesday.

The D-backs placed right-handed starter Ryne Nelson on the 15-day IL Friday (right elbow contusion) after he took a comebacker to the arm on Thursday.

Barrosa has not played since Sunday for the Aces, exiting with the injury. He has swung a hot bat early this season in Triple-A with a .900 OPS, a home run and two steals through 39 at-bats.

The D-backs gave him a look in the major leagues after Alek Thomas landed on the IL (hamstring) and before Randal Grichuk made his debut (ankle). Barrosa went 2-for-10, doubling in his first plate appearance and delivering an RBI single in extra innings against the New York Yankees at Chase Field.

RELATED STORIES

Barrosa may not have been on the big league team, but he represents unavailable depth for the time being. He is the only minor league outfielder on Arizona’s 40-man roster.

Frias going on the IL saves his final option.

The D-backs had sent him down after a tough start in the majors in 2024 (seven earned runs in 6.1 innings), capped by Tuesday’s outing in which all three batters he faced reached base. Frias finished last year well with a 1.98 ERA in 13.2 innings in September.

Manager Torey Lovullo expressed optimism for Frias’ future.

“He’s committed to going down and getting after it and finding his way back here,” Lovullo said Wednesday. “I still believe he’s going to be a very good reliever at this level.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Montgomery...

Alex Weiner

Jordan Montgomery’s Diamondbacks debut goes well in win vs. Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Jordan Montgomery was as advertised in his team debut Friday against the San Francisco Giants.

14 hours ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Arizona Sports

Jordan Montgomery up, Ryne Nelson sent to IL and Jace Peterson designated by D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled starting lefty Jordan Montgomery to make his debut with the team Friday against the San Francisco Giants.

21 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker (53) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants first baseman LaM...

Associated Press

Diamondbacks’ bats go quiet in shutout loss to Giants

Diamondbacks hitters went three-up, three-down in seven innings on Thursday as they dropped the series opener to the Giants.

2 days ago

Ryne Nelson...

Arizona Sports

Ryne Nelson pulled after 2 innings with right elbow contusion

D-backs' Ryne Nelson exited a series-opening loss to the San Francisco Giants after a ball came back to hit his throwing arm.

2 days ago

Eugenio Suárez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks drop messy getaway game to Cubs in avoidable series loss

The group of self-inflicted losses from the Diamondbacks early this season grew on Wednesday against the Cubs.

3 days ago

Jordan Montgomery...

Arizona Sports

Jordan Montgomery to debut for Diamondbacks with start Friday vs. Giants

Jordan Montgomery will make his Arizona Diamondbacks debut Friday against the San Francisco Giants, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters.

3 days ago

Diamondbacks’ Jorge Barrosa, Luis Frias land on injured list