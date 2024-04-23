Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman hits walk-off home run to beat Diamondbacks

Apr 22, 2024, 7:59 PM | Updated: 8:28 pm

Manager Torey Lovullo...

Manager Torey Lovullo #17 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pulls Brandon Pfaadt #32 of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on April 22, 2024 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The first pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Kyle Nelson to St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Nolan Gorman was blasted 425 feet for a walk-off home run at Busch Stadium on Monday evening to open their three-game series.

The Cardinals (10-13) trailed from the top of the second inning until the bottom of the seventh but snatched a 5-3 victory on a hanging slider.

Arizona (11-13) starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt did not allow a base runner until the fifth frame, and the D-backs led 3-0 going into the sixth, yet this was another game that simply slipped away with a combination of failures to build upon the lead and execution out of the bullpen. Arizona had the bases loaded twice in the second inning and scored one run and then stranded runners on second and third with one out in the fifth against Lance Lynn, who allowed the four home runs in one inning in the NLDS at Chase Field with the Dodgers last October.

RELATED STORIES

In Sunday’s 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants, the offense gave the bullpen wiggle room with late insurance. On Monday, it did not get a runner to second base past the fifth inning.

Pfaadt breezed through a perfect first four innings with nine, 13, nine and 11 pitches, respectively. Nolan Arenado broke up the no-hitter with a lead-off single in the fifth, the second time in as many game a D-backs starter threw four hitless frames to start the game after Slade Cecconi on Sunday.

The game got away from Pfaadt in the sixth inning, as he walked the first three hitters, the latter two on 3-2 counts. He forced Willson Contreras to pop up, but Lars Nootbaar followed with a two-run single the other way to end Pfaadt’s night and turn it to the bullpen.

Scott McGough came in and got what was called for, a ground ball from Arenado to end the inning and close Pfaadt’s book with 5.1 innings and two earned runs.

It was looking like a heroic response from Pfaadt given the brutal weekend for Arizona’s rotation with Ryne Nelson going on the 15-day injured list Friday and Merrill Kelly getting scratched on Sunday. Pfaadt still exited with the lead and has now thrown 12.1 innings with four earned runs over his last start. He also did not allow a home run on Monday for the first time since his first start of the year on March 31.

McGough’s magic ended when he came back out for the seventh, relenting a game-tying home run to Paul Goldschmidt (432 feet) on a 92 mph fastball right down the middle. Joe Mantiply dug out of a hole with two men on in the seventh and Ryan Thompson gave Arizona a scoreless eighth before allowing an infield single to Goldschmidt in the ninth.

Manager Torey Lovullo had Kevin Ginkel and Nelson up in the bullpen and opted for the lefty-lefty matchup with Gorman coming up. It didn’t work. Gorman, a Phoenix native who went to Sandra Day O’Connor High School, hit his first career walk-off dinger.

Nelson started the year with 9.1 scoreless innings but has allowed five earned runs and recorded four outs over his last three appearances.

AZCentral’s Theo Mackie reported left-hander Tommy Henry will start Tuesday’s game in St. Louis, meaning a coinciding roster move is coming, possibly Kelly. The Cardinals will send lefty Steven Matz to the bump.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Paul Sewald...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald to make rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno

Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald is ready for his next step toward returning from the injured list.

3 hours ago

Slade Cecconi...

Alex Weiner

Slade Cecconi gives Diamondbacks quality in relief of Merrill Kelly to beat Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Slade Cecconi earned a quality start in his season debut in the major leagues Sunday at the Giants.

1 day ago

Blaze Alexander...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Blaze Alexander exits game vs. Giants with cramp

The Arizona Diamondbacks removed shortstop Blaze Alexander during the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

1 day ago

Slade Cecconi...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks recall RHP Slade Cecconi, Merrill Kelly scratched vs. Giants with shoulder injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks recalled right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno and optioned right-handed reliever Justin Martinez.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen goes back to the mound as Giants hitter Patrick Bailey's home run...

Associated Press

Zac Gallen gets beat up in Diamondbacks’ loss to Giants

The San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Saturday as D-backs starter Zac Gallen allowed two homers.

2 days ago

Jorge Barrosa...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Jorge Barrosa, Luis Frias land on injured list

Triple-A Reno placed Diamondbacks prospect Jorge Barrosa on the seven-day injured list with a hamstring strain.

3 days ago

Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman hits walk-off home run to beat Diamondbacks