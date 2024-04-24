Diamondbacks drop Cardinals with home-run party

Pavin Smith hit a grand slam as the Arizona Diamondbacks swung early versus the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, putting up 14 runs in six innings as the team took the second game of the series 14-1.

Tommy Henry would get the start for D-backs pitcher Merrill Kelly, after being called up following the news of Kelly going to the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. He gave up a home run to start off the game in the first inning, courtesy of Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras.

The home run would be the only run Henry gave up in the game as he would settle in after the first inning, pitching six innings and striking out six batters.

After trailing 1-0 off the Contreras home run, the D-backs responded with four runs in the third inning, three courtesy of a three-run home run by Christian Walker.

They would add on in the fifth inning with five runs, two of them off Kevin Newman’s first home run of the season.

After hitting a two-run double in the fifth inning, Smith would hit his first home run of the season, a grand-slam to give the team a 14-1 lead.

PAVIN SMITH GRAND SLAM!!! pic.twitter.com/thSUxpfFWh — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 24, 2024

For the second straight year, Smith has a grand slam at Busch Stadium. He’s homered in three straight games there.

In his career against the Cardinals, Smith has six RBI’s and his only two grand slams are against the team.

This game’s results come off a day which saw D-backs pitchers Kelly (right shoulder strain), Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) and Kyle Nelson (left shoulder inflammation) all go on the 15-day injured list.