Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald is ready for his next step toward returning from the injured list.

Sewald will throw in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros), D-backs manager Torey Lovullo told reporters before Arizona’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

The Diamondbacks placed Sewald on the 15-day IL before Opening Day after he suffered a Grade 2 left oblique strain in spring training.

It’s (Almost) Time For Paul Sewald To Pitch ⚾️ Per Torey Lovullo, Paul Sewald is scheduled to pitch on rehab assignment for the Aces in tomorrow’s game!@Dbacks | @MiLB | #Aceball pic.twitter.com/x1d8HEnOYD — Reno Aces (@Aces) April 23, 2024

“This is the first time in my career I’ve been on the IL, so that’s really disappointing,” Sewald said at the time. “It’s better than maybe in the middle of the season or in September, I guess that’s how I’m trying to look at it. I’m going to do everything I can to be back as quick as possible.”

Arizona’s bullpen has had its inconsistencies without Sewald this season after it boosted the club down the stretch in 2023. As a team, D-backs relievers entered Monday with a 3.99 ERA, tied for 17th in MLB. Five blown saves was tied for fifth most.

On Monday at the Cardinals, Arizona relievers accounted for three earned runs while recording eight outs, including a walk-off two-run shot by Nolan Gorman off Kyle Nelson.

Kevin Ginkel has been the primary closer and has gotten off to a good not great start with a 3.48 ERA (2.92 FIP).

Sewald with the Diamondbacks saved 13 games after the trade deadline with a 3.57 ERA and had a perfect postseason until the World Series. His return would provide help to a squad reeling with injuries in the starting lineup and rotation, as well as deepen the bullpen with set roles.

