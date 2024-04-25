Close
What to know about 2024 NFL Draft: How to watch, Cardinals party, more

Apr 25, 2024, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


ArizonaSports.com editor

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin Thursday as the first round starts with the Chicago Bears on the clock at 5 p.m. and the Arizona Cardinals slated to pick shortly after at No. 4 and again at No. 27.

The Cardinals are hosting a draft party outside State Farm Stadium on the Great Lawn beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, running until 9 p.m. Fans will have the chance to meet team players, alumni, cheerleaders and more while the NFL Network’s coverage of the draft is broadcast on a giant video board.

Some of the activities on hand at the party include a 200-foot zipline, rock wall, face painters and more. There will also be a special giveaway where fans have a chance to win a signed Kyler Murray jersey.

Tickets are required for the party, although they are free to reserve online  (up to eight reservations per person) while supplies last. Season ticket holders already have tickets reserved and can be accessed through the account manager online. Parking is also free in the southwest orange lot off 95th Avenue and Cardinals Way.

Nearby at the BetMGM Sportsbook, Arizona Sports radio shows will be broadcasting live, beginning with Burns & Gambo LIVE from BetMGM from 2-4 p.m. before the Arizona Sports NFL Draft Special LIVE from BetMGM begins at 4 p.m., wrapping up when the first round is over.

You can listen to the coverage on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7, or watch on our YouTube channel, X account or on ArizonaSports.com.

What time, TV channel is the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

Time: The first round begins with the Chicago Bears on the clock at 5 p.m. MST on Thursday. If Arizona doesn’t trade out of either pick, it will pick around 5:45 p.m. and 8:25 p.m.

TV: Coverage is available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network and NFL+.

