The Arizona Cardinals have four picks on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighted by the third pick of the second round (No. 35).

Arizona took wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth and defensive lineman Darius Robinson 27th in the first round on Thursday, and general manager Monti Ossenfort has plenty of options between players high on his board and potential trades.

The Cardinals also have Nos. 66, 71 and 90 in the third round.

At the conclusion of Day 1, the updated mock drafts always come out, and there are a lot of new ideas for whom the Cardinals will end up with next.

Cardinals NFL Draft Day 2 mock picks

– 35: Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

– 66: Kansas State OL Cooper Beebe

– 71: Oregon DT Brandon Dorlus

– 90: NC State LB Payton Wilson

DeJean was a popular first-round pick on mock drafts after he was a First-Team All-Big Ten member and All-American in 2023. He is a versatile defender with experience at cornerback and safety as well as a special teams threat in the return game. DeJean is ESPN’s top ranked player available entering the second round.

Beebe started all 13 games at left tackle for the Wildcats last season and was a three-time First Team All-Big 12 honoree. He was 6-foot-3, 322 pounds at the combine.

Dorlus is 6-foot-3, 283 pounds and a two-time First-Team All-Pac-12 selection. He had a career-high 5.0 sacks while adding 6.5 tackles for loss in 2023.

Wilson won the 2023 Butkus Award for the top linebacker in college football. He led the ACC with 11.5 tackles per game.

– 35: Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

– 66: Florida State RB Trey Benson

– 71: Penn State DE Adisa Isaac

– 90: Pittsburgh OL Matt Goncalvez

Powers-Johnson was named an All-American after starting 13 games at center for the Ducks. He measured 6-foot-3, 328 pounds at the combine.

Benson ran a lightning 4.39 40-yard dash at the combine after rushing for 906 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

Isaac came in at 6-foot-4, 247 pounds at the combine. He was Penn State’s defensive MVP after a 7.5-sack season in 2023.

Goncalvez is a huge lineman at 6-foot-6, 327 pounds and has experience at both tackle spots.

– 35: Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

– 66: Yale OL Kiran Amegadjie

– 71: Texas DL T’Vondre Sweat

– 90: Utah DB Cole Bishop

McKinstry started 33 games over the past three seasons under Nick Saban and was a back-to-back First-Team All-SEC cornerback. He was, like DeJean, expected to go in the first round. He is ESPN’s third-ranked player available come Day 2.

Amegadjie (6-foot-5, 323 pounds) started 14 games at left tackle over the past two years but has experience playing guard.

Sweat played 62 games over five years at Texas and picked up many accolades in his final season, including All-American. He measured at 6-foot-4, 366 pounds at the combine, a potential run-plugger up front.

Bishop ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and entered the draft coming off a Second-Team All-Pac-12 season for the Utes.

– 35: Alabama edge Chris Braswell

– 66: Michigan CB Mike Sainristil

– 71: Kansas edge Austin Booker

– 90: UCF WR Javon Baker

Braswell had 10.5 tackles for loss with eight sacks for Alabama last season.

Sainristil started all 15 games for the national champion Wolverines last year and intercepted six passes en route to being named an All-American.

Booker led Kansas with 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Baker was First Team All-Big 12, leading the conference in receiving yards with 1,139 last year. He was second in the nation in yards per catch with 21.9.

