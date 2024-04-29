Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch left the court late in a 122-116 Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns after his point guard, Mike Conley, mistakenly ran into him after a foul by Devin Booker.

Shortly after the game, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Finch is feared to have a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

After the collision, two Minnesota staffers helped Finch to the locker room. As Conley knocked into him, Finch immediately grabbed at his right knee.

Here's another angle of Mike Conley's collision with Chris Finch. The T-Wolves head coach is feared to have torn his patellar tendon in his right knee. pic.twitter.com/lVtdVjysW7 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) April 29, 2024

Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori took over for Finch to coach the final seconds of Game 4.

Finch was a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year in 2023-24, although Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mike Daigneault won the award.

Finch led his team to a 56-26 record in the regular season, their second-most wins in a regular season behind 2003-04.

He has a 160-127 regular-season record since taking over the Minnesota job in 2020-21. The sweep over the Suns is his first playoff series won after exiting in six and five games in each of the previous two playoff appearances.