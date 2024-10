Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was upgraded to a full participant in practice Friday, and he was cleared of concussion protocol and given the OK to play by Saturday, head coach Jonathan Gannon said.

Harrison Jr. was wearing a non-contact jersey and limited on Thursday while coming off the concussion he suffered in Arizona’s Week 6 loss in Green Bay. He did not appear in the non-contact jersey on Friday.

Gannon also said rookie defensive tackle Darius Robinson (calf) is doing better, but he did not practice again on Saturday and will not be activated Monday. Linebacker Owen Pappoe (hip) also won’t play.

Starting right tackle Kelvin Beachum was additionally upgraded from a non-participant on Thursday to limited on Friday and full on Saturday.

Starting guard Evan Brown (ankle), nose tackle Roy Lopez (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck), linebacker Kyzir White (knee), cornerback Garrett Williams (groin) and receiver Michael Wilson (ankle) made up the list of seven starting-caliber players listed as limited on the Friday injury report.

Arizona Cardinals injury report vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Week 7

Player Pos Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Kelvin Beachum OL Hamstring DNP Limited Full — Owen Pappoe LB Hip DNP DNP DNP Out Darius Robinson DL Calf DNP DNP DNP Out Evan Brown OL Ankle Limited Limited Full — Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Concussion Limited Full Full — Roy Lopez DL Ankle Limited Limited Limited Questionable Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Neck Limited Limited Limited Questionable Kyzir White LB Knee Limited Limited Limited Questionable Garrett Williams CB Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable Michael Wilson WR Ankle Limited Limited Full — Isaiah Adams OL Thumb Full Full Full — Christian Jones OL Ankle Full Full Full Questionable Zay Jones WR Hamstring Full Full Full —

Here is the Chargers’ injury report:

Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Player Pos Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Joey Bosa OLB Hip DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring DNP DNP Limited Questionable Hayden Hurst TE Groin DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Quentin Johnston WR Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Deane Leonard DB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out D.J. Chark Jr. WR Groin Limited Limited Limited Questionable Will Dissly TE Shoulder Limited Full Full — Simi Fehoko WR Shoulder/Groin Limited Full Full Questionable Zion Johnson G Ankle Limited Full Full — Ladd McConkey WR Hip Limited Limited Limited Questionable Trey Pipkins III T Shoulder Limited Limited Full — Ja’Sir Taylor CB Fibula Limited Limited Limited Questionable

