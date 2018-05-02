‘Cardinals Flight Plan’ takes you inside Arizona’s draft-day trade for Rosen

The latest episode of “Cardinals Flight Plan” is filled with goodies straight from the Arizona Cardinals’ draft room during the NFL Draft.

To start the process, a discussion is shown between Cardinals president Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim about the Denver Broncos at No. 5.

If the Broncos were to take a quarterback, both believed the possibility of getting a quarterback was off the table.

“I think if Denver takes a quarterback we’re out of this thing,” Bidwill said to Keim. Both noted the Buffalo Bills’ intention to trade up for a quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns, however, created a ripple effect at No. 4 when they unexpectedly took Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, letting North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb fall to the Broncos.

With Josh Allen and Josh Rosen both on the board after the Broncos picked, the Cardinals saw it as a real opportunity to get their quarterback of the future.

Keim called the Oakland Raiders at the 10th pick before Chubb was selected, and when the Chubb pick was in, Bidwill and Keim quickly evaluated the quarterback possibilities.

“Buckle your seatbelt here,” Bidwill said.

Keim would then call back Oakland to re-affirm their offer of Nos. 15, 79 and 152 for the 10th pick.

Bidwill never broke eye contact with Keim as he discussed the move with Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie, and once the move was a go, everyone was quickly getting the finalities sorted out.

That included a call to the NFL of Rosen being the pick and front office members talking to Rosen.

“The future’s all about you my man,” Keim said to Rosen.

After the selection, Bidwill told Keim, “played out just the way we thought, man.”

From there, Rosen had Bidwill’s private jet take him along with friends and family to his introductory press conference.

On the drive over to the facilities, Rosen received a text message from Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford.

Bradford let Rosen know that if he never needed anything he can reach out and he looks forward to being his teammate.

This led to Rosen’s face-to-face meetings with Bidwill, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich and more.

Wilks told Rosen he “landed in the right spot” despite his disappointment in falling in the draft.

There were more picks to be made that day and that included second-round choice Christian Kirk, who was born and raised in the Valley.

Kirk’s reaction with his family was seen, along with Keim’s conversation with the wideout.

The deliberation process for Keim in the third round was also revealed between him, Wilks and Bidwill.

University of Michigan offensive lineman Mason Cole would wind up being that selection.

The next episode of “Cardinals Flight Plan” will be released on May 16.

Follow @KellanOlson