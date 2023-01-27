Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle.

Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.

Broadcast cameras caught him favoring his lower leg in the tunnel, and Dallas ruled him out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain.

Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic heads to the locker room after getting injured in the first quarter against the Suns. pic.twitter.com/N02ubxeBJ4 — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) January 27, 2023

The 23-year-old played three minutes and was 0-for-2 from the field before going down. His X-rays were negative, according TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Doncic was named an All Star Game starter on Thursday before the game, as he entered the Suns matchup averaging 33.8 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

He scored 35 and 33 points, respectively, in his first two games against Phoenix this season after averaging 32.6 points per contest in the seven-game playoff series between the two sides last year.

The Mavs won the game 99-95.

Follow @AZSports