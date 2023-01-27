Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, does not return in win

Jan 26, 2023, 8:40 PM | Updated: 11:05 pm
(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)...
(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic left Thursday’s game against the Phoenix Suns early after rolling his ankle.

Doncic was pivoting down low when he stepped on Suns forward Mikal Bridges’ foot and turned his left ankle in the first quarter. He limped back on defense before coming out and heading to the locker room alongside Mavs director of player health and performance Casey Smith.

Broadcast cameras caught him favoring his lower leg in the tunnel, and Dallas ruled him out for the rest of the game with a left ankle sprain.

RELATED STORIES

The 23-year-old played three minutes and was 0-for-2 from the field before going down. His X-rays were negative, according TNT’s Chris Haynes.

Doncic was named an All Star Game starter on Thursday before the game, as he entered the Suns matchup averaging 33.8 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

He scored 35 and 33 points, respectively, in his first two games against Phoenix this season after averaging 32.6 points per contest in the seven-game playoff series between the two sides last year.

The Mavs won the game 99-95.

Penguin Air

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) dishes off as Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (44) defends...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns squander opportunity against Doncic-less Mavericks

Luka Doncic's injury gave the Phoenix Suns a great opportunity at a win on Thursday but they fell apart against the Dallas Mavericks.
2 hours ago
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) d...
Wills Rice

Enigma of Deandre Ayton continues in Suns’ loss to Mavericks

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton played a bizarre game on Thursday night in the 99-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
2 hours ago
Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns rebounds the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the s...
Alex Weiner

Charles Barkley criticizes Suns’ Deandre Ayton, wants to see more scoring

NBA on TNT analyst and Suns legend Charles Barkley wants to see more offensively from Phoenix center Deandre Ayton.
1 day ago
Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talks with Deandre Ayton #22 during the first half of the NBA gam...
Jake Anderson

Phoenix Suns to get center Deandre Ayton back vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns will be getting a big boost in the lineup on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks at Footprint Center.
1 day ago
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at C...
Associated Press

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo named captains of 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
1 day ago
(Twitter screenshot/@NickKingSports)...
Jake Anderson

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker surprises Make-A-Wish Arizona kid

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker surprised 17-year-old Make-A-Wish Arizona kid Breanna Amado prior to tip-off on Tuesday night.
1 day ago
Mavs star Luka Doncic exits to locker room vs. Suns, does not return in win