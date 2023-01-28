Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins sells custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible at Barrett-Jackson

Jan 28, 2023, 11:44 AM | Updated: 11:46 am
(Barrett Jackson photo)...
(Barrett Jackson photo)
(Barrett Jackson photo)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins made a pretty penny on Friday, selling a car at the Barrett-Jackson car auction for the second straight year.

Hopkins’ car was a custom cherry red 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible. The Cardinals’ star was asking for $160,000 for the vehicle.

According to Barrett-Jackson, no part of the Bel Air was untouched during the customizations, from the aluminum radiators to classic instruments gauges.

RELATED STORIES

Hopkins’ car includes a full custom leather interior with LED light accents, a billet steering wheel and gauges, along with modern air conditioning and a custom sound system.

The car will also come with a signed jersey from Hopkins.

Hopkins mentioned he grew up watching Barrett-Jackson as a child with his uncle and is looking forward to building more cars.

In 2022, Hopkins sold a black drop-top Resto-Mod 1960 Chevy Impala at the auction for $130,000. The car also came with a signed jersey and four tickets to a Cardinals game.

“It was fun,” Hopkins told reporters in 2022.

“We got what we wanted for the car. It wasn’t about getting the price. It was about experiencing it. The atmosphere was cool. It was everything I expected and more. I didn’t know it was that big.”

Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)...
Wills Rice

Cardinals outside linebacker coach Charlie Bullen hired at Illinois to same position

Former Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker coach Charlie Bullen was hired at Illinois on Saturday, the university announced.
12 hours ago
Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after th...
Jake Anderson

Cincinnati mayor calls for paternity test to see if Joe Burrow is Patrick Mahomes’ father

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval on Friday made a proclamation for Joe Burrow to take a paternity test to see if he is Patrick Mahomes' father.
1 day ago
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (@K1/Instagram Photo)...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray shares photo of surgically-repaired knee

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on Friday gave fans a closer look into his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.
1 day ago
Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the third quarter of the game betw...
Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals still in play to hire Sean Payton after lengthy interview

The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos are reportedly still in play to land Sean Payton as their next head coach.
1 day ago
Phoenix Suns owner Larry Fitzgerald and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins attend the NBA g...
Tyler Drake

Fitzgerald: Sean Payton has the ability to change conversation of Cardinals

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald sees former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as the obvious choice for Arizona's vacancy.
1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throws to a receiver in the first half of an NFL footba...
Austin Scott

Here are the NFL’s Arizona connections who could make Super Bowl LVII

The Cardinals can't make a magical run to play in their home stadium for Super Bowl LVII, but some Arizona-connected players can.
1 day ago
Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins sells custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible at Barrett-Jackson