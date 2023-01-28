Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins made a pretty penny on Friday, selling a car at the Barrett-Jackson car auction for the second straight year.

Hopkins’ car was a custom cherry red 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible. The Cardinals’ star was asking for $160,000 for the vehicle.

.@DeAndreHopkins just had his custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible auctioned off at @Barrett_Jackson for $170,000 🤑 this is the second consecutive year Hop’s had a car on stage in Scottsdale @12SportsAZ #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/Uv8IsBGOE7 — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) January 28, 2023

According to Barrett-Jackson, no part of the Bel Air was untouched during the customizations, from the aluminum radiators to classic instruments gauges.

Hopkins’ car includes a full custom leather interior with LED light accents, a billet steering wheel and gauges, along with modern air conditioning and a custom sound system.

The car will also come with a signed jersey from Hopkins.

Hopkins mentioned he grew up watching Barrett-Jackson as a child with his uncle and is looking forward to building more cars.

In 2022, Hopkins sold a black drop-top Resto-Mod 1960 Chevy Impala at the auction for $130,000. The car also came with a signed jersey and four tickets to a Cardinals game.

“It was fun,” Hopkins told reporters in 2022.

“We got what we wanted for the car. It wasn’t about getting the price. It was about experiencing it. The atmosphere was cool. It was everything I expected and more. I didn’t know it was that big.”