PHOENIX MERCURY

Sophie Cunningham agrees to re-sign with Phoenix Mercury, per reports

Feb 1, 2023, 8:34 PM | Updated: 8:44 pm
Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to three-point shot against the Las Vegas Aces d...
Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to three-point shot against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of Game Three of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Desert Financial Arena on October 03, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Alex Weiner's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

WNBA restricted free agent Sophie Cunningham agreed to return to the Phoenix Mercury on a two-year contract, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday.

Cunningham has spent the past four seasons with Phoenix after the Mercury took her with a second-round pick in 2019 out of Missouri.

The wing had a career campaign in 2022 amid a difficult season with All-Star center Brittany Griner detained in Russia.

Cunningham stepped up and provided energy on the court with an increased role, averaging 12.6 points on 40% shooting from beyond the arc. She finished the season tied for eighth in the league in 3-pointers with 70 as a consistent source of scoring on a team also hampered by injuries.

She finished third in the race for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Cunningham this offseason spent some time in the Valley on the Phoenix Suns’ TV broadcast.

The Mercury entered the offseason with three players signed on for 2023: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Brianna Turner and Diamond DeShields.

Griner said following her release from prison she planned on playing for the Mercury this upcoming season.

Diana Taurasi, meanwhile, is on Team USA’s roster for next month’s training camp and is expected to return to the Mercury.

Kia Nurse and Shey Peddy are among Phoenix’s other key free agents.

The WNBA free agency signing period opened on Wednesday.

