The Arizona Cardinals are speaking more with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo adds that following the conversations between the two sides, “it’s decision time” for the Cardinals.

The report comes after Gannon reportedly interviewed with Arizona on Monday, a day after the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The OC was a suprise addition to Arizona’s coaching search after the Cardinals had reportedly narrowed it down to Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and New York Giants OC Mike Kafka.

Outside of the Chiefs’ huge 24-point second half in their Super Bowl victory, the Eagles defense was solid under Gannon in Year 2, finishing second behind the San Francisco 49ers (300.6) in total yards allowed per game with 301.5 while posting a league-best 70 sacks.

Gannon got his NFL coaching start as an Atlanta Falcons defensive quality control coach in 2007. He spent one season with the Falcons before joining the St. Louis Rams as a college scout in 2009. He was elevated a year later to pro scout, a position he held from 2010-11. From there, he headed to the Tennessee Titans as their defensive quality control coach from 2012-13.

He also served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-17 and worked as a DBs coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2020.

Gannon got his first crack at coaching with Louisville as a student assistant from 2003-05 before serving as a graduate assistant in 2006.

