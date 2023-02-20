Close
Let it rip! A guide to Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s vocabulary

Feb 20, 2023, 7:30 AM
Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon, left, speaks during an NFL football press confere...
Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon, left, speaks during an NFL football press conference, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at the team's training facility in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Head coaches have their verbiage.

No head coach is the same when it comes to how they convey what they want to say.

Some like New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick say less with more. Others like Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay could probably author a book with the amount of words he presents in a given press conference.

While the jury’s still out as to where exactly new Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon will fall on the speaking spectrum, one thing is for sure: He’s chalk full of “JG-isms.”

Throughout his introductory press conference, Gannon had numerous instances where a “buckle up” or “let it rip” made its way into an answer.

To help get you more familiar with Gannon’s way with words, here’s a list of the phrases we currently know.

– If it’s going to be, it’s up to me.
– Let it rip
– Buckle up
– Don’t get it twisted
– Pick up your bootstraps
– Be where your feet are
– That’s the secret sauce

Those phrases were far from lost on owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort during their initial dealings with the new head coach.

“You’ve already heard some of the phrases,” Bidwill said. “He’s talked about team first, if it’s going to be, it’s up to me. He’s got a few other ones, but he’s saving (them) for I think the end of the press conference.

“Rip is a verb that he used about 12 different ways I think during the interview. We started to understand these ‘JG-isms’ by the end of the interview process.”

