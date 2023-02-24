TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon doesn’t have a concrete timeline when it comes down to quarterback Kyler Murray and where he stands in his rehabilitation from a season-ending knee injury.

What the head coach does know, though, is the signal caller remains attacking his rehab this offseason. And that Gannon could beat Murray in a game of hoops.

“He wanted to play me 1-on-1 today, so I guess he’s doing pretty good — and I will beat him in 1-on-1,” Gannon said Thursday. “He’s doing great. … He’s doing what he needs to do and right on schedule.

“He’s been very eager to attack his rehab the way he needs to attack it to get back and being him.”

It’s one thing to get updates. It’s another thing to see the progress in action, something Gannon was able to get a sneak peak on this past Tuesday.

After calling it a day at the facility around 9 p.m., Gannon headed out to find a really nice car parked next to his.

The owner? Murray.

“I was like, ‘Whose car is that right now?'” Gannon said. “I went back in the building and it was him.”

Last season, Murray finished with 2,368 yards on 66% passing for 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 418 rushing yards across a career-low 11 games played in which the team went 3-8.

The signal caller also saw career lows in yards per attempt (6.1), yards per game (215.3), passer rating (87.2) and QBR (51.7).

Interestingly enough, Murray isn’t the only quarterback dealing with an ailment this offseason.

Potential starting option Colt McCoy underwent a minor procedure on an unspecified injury recently, Gannon confirmed a day after owner Michael Bidwill told the Dave Pasch Podcast that McCoy is expected to be limited this offseason.

While the injury and procedure were not disclosed, McCoy was seen walking through media row during Super Bowl LVII week with a cast on his wrist.

In four appearances and three starts in 2022, McCoy threw for 780 yards on 68.2% passing for one TD and three INTs while also rushing for 36 yards on 14 carries. The QB is 3-3 in six career starts in a Cardinals uniform.

“He’s down there (working at the facility), he looks good,” Gannon said. “He wants to play me 1-on-1, too, so he’ll be ready to go. Why all these guys want to play me 1-on-1 I don’t really understand. The quarterbacks, too. I said, ‘I would dunk on both you guys.'”

