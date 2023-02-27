Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona slips a spot in AP basketball poll after loss to ASU

Feb 27, 2023, 10:26 AM | Updated: 12:03 pm
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) reacts after Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. hits a three ...

Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) reacts after Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. hits a three point buzzer beater to defeat Arizona 89-88 during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

A three-quarter-court shot to beat the buzzer by Arizona State kept the Sun Devils quite alive when it comes to their postseason hopes.

For their rivals, the losing Wildcats (24-5), the 89-88 final line at McKale Center on Saturday is another ding that combined with a UCLA victory against Colorado later in the weekend cost Arizona an opportunity to win the Pac-12 regular-season title.

It also cost the Wildcats a bit in the polls. The Associated Press rankings slid Arizona down a spot, to eighth, as the Baylor Bears jumped Tommy Lloyd’s team.

RELATED STORIES

The top five spots in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll remained the same. The rest of the AP Top 25 was a big jumble.

Houston was No. 1 for the second straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving 49 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel. No. 2 Alabama had five first-place votes and No. 3 Kansas received eight.

UCLA and Purdue rounded out the top five. The Boilermakers held at No. 5 despite losing to No. 15 Indiana.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Men’s college basketball AP rankings

Team Record Pts Prv
1. Houston (49) 27-2 1531 1
2. Alabama (5) 25-4 1456 2
3. Kansas (8) 24-5 1445 3
4. UCLA 25-4 1391 4
5. Purdue 24-5 1200 5
6. Marquette 23-6 1173 10
7. Baylor 21-8 1099 9
8. Arizona 24-5 1091 7
9. Texas 22-7 1077 8
10. Gonzaga 25-5 1026 12
11. Kansas St 22-7 1002 14
12. Tennessee 21-8 736 11
13. Virginia 21-6 718 6
14. UConn 22-7 714 18
15. Indiana 20-9 697 17
16. Miami 23-6 668 13
17. Saint Mary’s 25-6 592 15
18. San Diego St. 23-5 552 22
19. Xavier 21-8 505 16
20. Providence 21-8 299 20
21. Maryland 20-9 184
22. TCU 19-10 173 24
23. Kentucky 20-9 162
24. Texas A&M 21-8 161 25
25. Pittsburgh 21-8 140

Others receiving votes: Creighton 87, Duke 78, Oral Roberts 40, Northwestern 39, FAU 25, Iowa St. 20, Nevada 17, Missouri 16, Arkansas 7, NC State 6, Coll of Charleston 6, Clemson 5, Memphis 4, Southern Cal 3, Boise St. 3, VCU 1, West Virginia 1.

Arizona Basketball

Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) reacts after scoring against Arizona during the secon...
Jake Anderson

ASU’s Desmond Cambridge Jr. hits half-court buzzer-beater to upset No. 7 Arizona

Arizona State men's basketball upset No. 7 Arizona 89-88 on Saturday at the McKale Center in the most improbable of fashions.
12 hours ago
Head coach Tommy Lloyd of the Arizona Wildcats points during the NCAAB game at McKale Center on Ja...
Austin Scott

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd using big men as recipe for program

Second-year Arizona basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd has engrained a big men and international culture into the program.
4 days ago
From left to right: Jerry Colangelo, Dan Bickley, Michael Bidwill and Vince Marotta on Tuesday, Feb...
Kevin Zimmerman

The Cardinals bring fresh voices and more Newsmaker Week 2023 highlights

Bickley & Marotta welcomed 25 guests representing Arizona's teams and events to their show on Tuesday through Friday. So what did we learn?
4 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks CEO and president Derrick Hall visits the Arizona Sports studios on Tuesday, F...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports’ 2023 Newsmakers Week recap

The important figures making the biggest decisions in Arizona sports join Bickley & Marotta throughout a one week span each February.
3 days ago
Kerr Kriisa #25, Oumar Ballo #11 and Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats react after a defe...
Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball climbs to No. 7 on AP Top 25 with Pac-12 Tournament in sight

No. 7 Arizona hoops climbed a spot in this week's AP Top 25 poll after double-digit wins over Utah and Colorado.
8 days ago
Zeke Nnaji #22 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates on the court with Josh Green #0 in the second hal...
Tom Kuebel

Arizona inducts Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji to McKale Center Ring of Honor

In a weekend homestand against Utah and Colorado two former Arizona players were inducted into the McKale Center Ring of Honor.
9 days ago
Arizona slips a spot in AP basketball poll after loss to ASU