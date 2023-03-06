Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Arizona State on outside looking in of NCAA Tournament as regular season ends

Mar 5, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:59 pm
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after scoring a basket against Arizona during the seco...

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after scoring a basket against Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona State won 89-88. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

With the Pac-12 Tournament right around the corner, the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils have different fates heading into March Madness.

Arizona State (20-11, 11-9) was projected to be one of the final teams in the NCAA tournament before losing two consecutive games over the weekend on the road to No. 4 UCLA and USC.

After the Sun Devils’ loss to USC on Saturday, ASU is locked in to a No. 6 seed in the Pac-12 and will take on No. 11 Oregon State in the first round of the conference tournament in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The winner will take on No. 3 seed USC in the second round.

ASU currently ranks No. 62 in the Ken Pomeroy rankings. The Sun Devils are 4-4 in Quad 1 games, 5-5 in Quad 2, 4-0 in Quad 3 and 7-1 in Quad 4 (loss to Texas Southern). This also puts Hurley’s squad at No. 65 in NET.

RELATED STORIES

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi following Saturday’s waves of games, ASU is listed in the “First Four Out” group with Oklahoma State, Clemson and Utah State.

Of 62 NCAA brackets collected on Bracket Matrix, Bobby Hurley and the Sun Devils were included in the field on 33 of them, 31 as an 11 seed and two as a 12.

Arizona (25-6, 14-6) is comfortably in the field, currently ranked No. 8 in the country but also suffered a split in Los Angeles falling to UCLA on Saturday.

Arizona is slotted as a No. 2 seed in the Midwest bracket, according to Lunardi.

On Bracket Matrix, Arizona is listed as a two-seed on a majority of brackets while appearing as a three on some.

Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats rank No. 11 in Pomeroy’s rankings. They have also posted an 8-3 record in Quad 1 games, 6-3 in Quad 2, 3-0 in Quad 3 and 7-0 in Quad 4, good enough for the No. 11 NET ranking as well.

Arizona State Basketball

Head coach Bobby Hurley and Jamiya Neal #5 of the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at UCL...
Arizona Sports

Pac-12 Tournament: ASU basketball to face Oregon State, Arizona earns bye

The field is set for the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament, and Arizona State will take on Oregon State in the opening round.
19 hours ago
Tre White #22 of the USC Trojans battles for possession against Alonzo Gaffney #32 of the Arizona S...
Arizona Sports

ASU basketball storms back, falls short vs. USC ahead of Pac-12 Tournament

ASU basketball's DJ Horne missed the game-tying buzzer-beater, and the Sun Devils dropped their final regular-season game to USC.
19 hours ago
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media d...
Arizona Sports

Report: Big 12 recently contacted ASU, Arizona amid Pac-12 uncertainty

As a Pac-12 media rights deal remains undetermined, the Big 12 has recently had contact with Arizona State and Arizona, according to reports.
3 days ago
Frankie Collins #10 of the Arizona State Sun Devils controls the ball against Jaime Jaquez Jr. #24 ...
Associated Press

Arizona State unable to keep up with No. 4 UCLA in loss

Arizona State was only down four at halftime to No. 4 UCLA before its deficit grew in the second half of a loss.
4 days ago
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley calls a play in a 77-69 loss to USC at Desert Financial Arena...
Jake Anderson

ASU men’s hoops firmly on bubble of making NCAA Tournament

ASU finds itself firmly on the bubble heading into the regular season's last weekend ahead of next week's Pac-12 Conference Tournament.
6 days ago
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after scoring a basket against Arizona during the seco...
Kevin Zimmerman

Hurley jabs NCAA NET rankings, says he should have scheduled Big 12

Bobby Hurley joked that he regrets not scheduling more Big 12 matchups after Arizona State got a meager bump in the NCAA NET rankings.
6 days ago
Arizona State on outside looking in of NCAA Tournament as regular season ends