The No. 5 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes play in the first round of the WAC Tournament against the No. 12 seed UT Arlington Mavericks on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Las Vegas.

The teams meet for the second time this season, with GCU (20-11) going 11-7 against the WAC, while Texas-Arlington (11-20) is 6-12 in conference play.

GCU is 9-4 against non-conference opponents, while the ‘Lopes are 5-3 in one-possession games.

Meanwhile, UT Arlington has a 6-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The winner will take on the No. 4 seed Seattle Redhawks in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 3 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

GCU’s Rayshon Harrison is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 assists, while Gabe McGlothan is averaging 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for the ‘Lopes.

UT Arlington’s Kyron Gibson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.0 points for the Mavericks, and Chendall Weaver is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES

GCU is 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Its opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

UT Arlington is 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. The Mavericks’ opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

GRAND CANYON STATE

GCU is one of four schools from the state of Arizona vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament along with the No. 8 Wildcats, ASU Sun Devils and NAU Lumberjacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

