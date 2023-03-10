Close
PHOENIX MERCURY

Mercury add guards Slocum, Sutton to training camp contracts

Mar 10, 2023, 7:47 AM
Destiny Slocum #24 of the Las Vegas Aces looks to pass around Bria Hartley #14 of the Phoenix Mercu...
Destiny Slocum #24 of the Las Vegas Aces looks to pass around Bria Hartley #14 of the Phoenix Mercury during the second half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Phoenix Mercury announced Thursday the team has signed guards Destiny Slocum and Sug Sutton to training camp contracts.

Slocum was drafted in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces before finding her way to the Atlanta Dream for three games last season.

The former Pac-12 guard, who played two years at Oregon State, has averaged 1.5 points per game, 1.0 rebound and 0.7 assists in 24 games. She appeared in three postseason games with the Aces in 2021.

Slocum scored 14.2 points per game to pair with 4.8 assists over 127 collegiate games at Maryland (2016-17), Oregon State (2018-20) and Arkansas (2020-21).

Sutton was taken in the third round of the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.

Sutton played in 12 games in the 2020 season, averaging 2.8 points, one assist and 0.7 rebounds per game. She has not played in s WNBA game since the 2020 season.

She shined in her collegiate career at Texas, being named to the All-Big 12 team in 2019 and 2020 on her way to being a Nancy Lieberman Award finalist given to the nation’s top point guard.

The guard ranks top 10 all-time in Texas’ program for assists.

The Mercury get their season underway on May 21 against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.

