Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder David Peralta spent the majority of his nine-year MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His stint in the desert came to an end last season when he was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays last July.

Then came this past offseason when Peralta decided to sign on with the Dodgers. Just a season ago, he was rocking Sedona Red. Now, he’s sporting Dodger Blue to the chagrin of many in the desert, including third baseman and former teammate Josh Rojas, who let his feelings be known while mic’d up against L.A. on Thursday.

"There's No. 6 in blue walking up…" "He's a traitor." 😂 @JoshRojass pic.twitter.com/MppEWJu8VY — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 23, 2023

“He’s a traitor,” Rojas said jokingly as he watched Peralta step up to the plate.

That wasn’t the only highlight of Rojas’s mic’d up outing, either.

Following his words on Peralta, Rojas got in on the action with a leadoff single in the bottom of the first after giving the broadcast some insight on how he prepares for spring training games.

Josh Rojas takes us through his process live as he leads off for the @Dbacks. 🎙 @JoshRojass pic.twitter.com/yIhCL9lVUU — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 23, 2023

Call out your former teammate and get a hit on live broadcast? That’s one heck of a spring training outing.

Rojas is coming off a 2022 season (125 games) where he had a .269 average to go along with a .739 OPS. He recorded 119 hits, nine of which were home runs, 56 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 55 walks to 98 strikeouts.

