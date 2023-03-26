On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jake Anderson and Jesse Morrison broke down Arizona State’s quarterback competition at 2023 spring football practice.

While recognizing that it is early, the guys debated whether highly-touted freshman Jaden Rashada, Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne or returning starter Trenton Bourguet should be QB 1 for ASU this upcoming season.

Anderson, who has been covering the happenings at spring practice in Tempe, shared his thoughts on who has been the most accurate quarterback so far from what he has seen.

He also shared which defensive players have impressed him the most.

Schnell, Anderson and Morrison then discussed the Arizona State men’s basketball program and the reason why players such as DJ Horne might be leaving the team.

They also discussed head coach Bobby Hurley’s extension through the 2025-26 season and what their expectations are for the program moving forward.

The guys also talked about the baseball team’s series with rival Arizona that is happening this weekend and how the Sun Devils took down the Wildcats on Friday.

They also discussed swimmer Leon Marchand dominating at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.