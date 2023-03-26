Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA STATE FOOTBALL

State of the Sun Devils podcast: Could QB Jaden Rashada start for ASU in 2023?

Mar 25, 2023, 8:20 PM | Updated: 8:39 pm
Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada. (Instagram Photo/@jadenrashada)...
Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada. (Instagram Photo/@jadenrashada)
(Instagram Photo/@jadenrashada)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

On the latest episode of State of the Sun Devils, an Arizona Sports podcast, Jeremy Schnell, Jake Anderson and Jesse Morrison broke down Arizona State’s quarterback competition at 2023 spring football practice.

While recognizing that it is early, the guys debated whether highly-touted freshman Jaden Rashada, Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne or returning starter Trenton Bourguet should be QB 1 for ASU this upcoming season.

RELATED STORIES

Anderson, who has been covering the happenings at spring practice in Tempe, shared his thoughts on who has been the most accurate quarterback so far from what he has seen.

He also shared which defensive players have impressed him the most.

Schnell, Anderson and Morrison then discussed the Arizona State men’s basketball program and the reason why players such as DJ Horne might be leaving the team.

They also discussed head coach Bobby Hurley’s extension through the 2025-26 season and what their expectations are for the program moving forward.

The guys also talked about the baseball team’s series with rival Arizona that is happening this weekend and how the Sun Devils took down the Wildcats on Friday.

They also discussed swimmer Leon Marchand dominating at the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

Arizona State Football

Arizona State wide receiver Javen Jacobs during 2023 spring ball in Tempe, Arizona. (Sun Devil Athl...
Jake Anderson

ASU’s pass-catcher competition includes ‘deep wideout and tight end positions’

The Arizona State Sun Devils have a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the football when it comes to pass catchers.
5 days ago
Arizona State true freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada gives the "forks up" after a spring ball prac...
Jake Anderson

Arizona State’s QB battle heats up after 1st week of spring ball with Jaden Rashada

There are six on the roster, half of which are returners, while two are transfers and one is freshman five-star dual-threat QB Jaden Rashada.
8 days ago
Arizona State defensive back Chris Edmonds, celebrates his pass interception with linebacker Will S...
Jake Anderson

Communication is key for Arizona State’s new defense early on in spring ball

Communication is key in defense, especially in the modern era of college football where offenses are running quick-tempo, hurry-up offenses.
10 days ago
Arizona State University president Michael Crow interviews with Doug & Wolf on 98.7 FM Arizona'...
Kevin Zimmerman

ASU, Arizona presidents: Not preparing to leave for Big 12

The presidents of Arizona State University and the University of Arizona went on the record reaffirming their commitment to the Pac-12.
11 days ago
Kenny Dillingham. (Twitter Photo/@ASUFootball)...
Jake Anderson

Kenny Dillingham instills ‘just compete’ philosophy on Day 1 of ASU spring ball

The first day of spring ball for ASU with new head coach Kenny Dillingham had a vastly different vibe than previous regimes.
12 days ago
Quarterback Trenton Bourguet #16 of the Arizona State Sun Devils throws a pass during the second ha...
Kellan Olson

ASU QB Trenton Bourguet far more healthy in 2023 after 2-year foot issues

ASU's spring starter at quarterback will be able to utilize his skill set in a way he hasn't been physically able to since training camp of 2021.
13 days ago
State of the Sun Devils podcast: Could QB Jaden Rashada start for ASU in 2023?