The Arizona Diamondbacks held their annual Evening on the Diamond Fundraiser on Saturday at Chase Field and raised $3.2 million for charity.

With four days remaining until Opening Day against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona gathered fans and players in the outfield grass for the fundraiser.

The first award recipient was the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, which was awarded $250,000 as a Ken Kendrick Grand Slam Award recipient.

Some of the items auctioned off included signed jerseys and bats from current and former players Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, Mark Grace and more.

Although, the gear was not limited to just the D-backs. Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges Suns jerseys, Coyotes and Cardinals merchandise, various golf items, World Baseball Classic bases from games played at Chase Field and more were also auctioned off.

Multiple suites were auctioned off for select weekends, days and series including the Dodgers (Opening Day weekend), Cubs, Red Sox and Fourth of July.

Some of the other charities or fundraisers the D-backs help raise money for are the Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope, Race Against Cancer, Girls Play Ball and much more.