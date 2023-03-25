Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CHARACTER COUNTS

Notre Dame’s Andrew Roe named Arizona Sports and Parker & Sons Character Counts winner

Mar 25, 2023, 7:05 AM | Updated: 8:08 am
Andrew Roe of Notre Dame Prep high school, winner of the Arizona Sports and Parker & Sons $10,000 C...
Andrew Roe of Notre Dame Prep high school, winner of the Arizona Sports and Parker & Sons $10,000 Character Counts scholarship. (Arizona Sports photo)
(Arizona Sports photo)
Zach Larson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The winner of the Character Counts $10,000 scholarship was announced Wednesday night at the Footprint Center.

Throughout the fall season, 10 finalists were nominated by parents, friends and teachers. They represented schools across the Valley.

The finalists were honored Wednesday. Special guest speaker and Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham shared words of wisdom and encouragement for the high school students.

“When I was your age, I was playing in dirt and doing my own thing,” Cunningham told the finalists. “What you have all done for your charities and organizations is so extraordinary and amazing to see.”

RELATED STORIES

After the finalists received awards and recognition, Paul Kelly, president and owner of Parker & Sons, along with his wife Tricia, announced the winner of the Character Counts scholarship: Andrew Roe.

“All I can say is ‘thank you so much,'” Roe said after receiving the check.

Roe, who attends Notre Dame Preparatory High School, was diagnosed with a form of juvenile arthritis just two years ago and has turned the obstacle into something more.

He is currently a junior ambassador for the Arthritis Foundation. In his role there, he has taken part in health fairs and fundraising for the cause. He even authored his own book, Archie Airplane Has Arthritis. 

Roe not only delivers in the community — he’s one of the best on the pitch in lacrosse. He has been named an Under Armor All-American in the West Region for three consecutive years.

Graduating in just a matter of months, Roe will continue his efforts in lacrosse and continue as one of the younger spokesmen of the Arthritis Foundation at Lindenwood University in Missouri.

character counts

Character Counts is a registered trademark of the Josephson Institute.

Character Counts

(Twitter Photo/@DevNa79)...
Character Counts

Suns fan gifts tickets, surprise to boy struggling with bullying

An outspoken Phoenix Suns fan provided tickets to a young boy who had dealt with bullying at school and his mother.
9 days ago
Arizona Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum gives back to Champion Schools: South Mountain on Monday, Dec. ...
Tyler Drake

Kelvin Beachum’s charitable reach goes far beyond a national scope

Arizona Cardinals free agent OL Kelvin Beachum isn't limiting his charitable reach to just the United States.
15 days ago
James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter against the Portland T...
Wills Rice

Former Sun Devil James Harden supports fan affected in MSU shooting

Former Sun Devil and current 76ers guard James Harden stepped up big time to support a fan that was affected by the Michigan State shooting.
27 days ago
...
Austin Scott

Kurt Warner raises $750,000 for his Treasure House Phoenix foundation

Cardinals legend Kurt Warner hosted a star-studded Super Bowl pre-party for his foundation Treasure House Phoenix, raising $750,000.
1 month ago
Follow @AZSports...
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Bismack Biyombo, Ish Wainright visit kids at Valley hospital

On Monday, Suns' Ish Wainright and center Bismack Biyombo took time out of their regular-season schedule to visit kids at a local hospital.
1 month ago
(Twitter Photo/@GioThePodcaster)...
Character Counts

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz surprises teenage Eagles fan with Super Bowl tickets

Arizona Cardinals tight end and former Eagle Zach Ertz gifted a fan two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.
2 months ago
Notre Dame’s Andrew Roe named Arizona Sports and Parker & Sons Character Counts winner