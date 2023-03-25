The winner of the Character Counts $10,000 scholarship was announced Wednesday night at the Footprint Center.

Throughout the fall season, 10 finalists were nominated by parents, friends and teachers. They represented schools across the Valley.

The finalists were honored Wednesday. Special guest speaker and Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham shared words of wisdom and encouragement for the high school students.

“When I was your age, I was playing in dirt and doing my own thing,” Cunningham told the finalists. “What you have all done for your charities and organizations is so extraordinary and amazing to see.”

After the finalists received awards and recognition, Paul Kelly, president and owner of Parker & Sons, along with his wife Tricia, announced the winner of the Character Counts scholarship: Andrew Roe.

“All I can say is ‘thank you so much,'” Roe said after receiving the check.

Roe, who attends Notre Dame Preparatory High School, was diagnosed with a form of juvenile arthritis just two years ago and has turned the obstacle into something more.

He is currently a junior ambassador for the Arthritis Foundation. In his role there, he has taken part in health fairs and fundraising for the cause. He even authored his own book, Archie Airplane Has Arthritis.

Roe not only delivers in the community — he’s one of the best on the pitch in lacrosse. He has been named an Under Armor All-American in the West Region for three consecutive years.

Graduating in just a matter of months, Roe will continue his efforts in lacrosse and continue as one of the younger spokesmen of the Arthritis Foundation at Lindenwood University in Missouri.