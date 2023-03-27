Close
Michael Rubin helps Devin Booker surprise card-collecting superfan

Mar 27, 2023, 9:45 AM
Character Counts's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Michael Rubin, the CEO of sportswear company Fanatics, was perusing a sports card store in the Los Angeles area Sunday when he came across a young superfan of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. She was filing through some of her Booker cards at Burbank Cards.

Rubin, who was a former partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, still runs in NBA circles. And it turns out he had Booker’s number.

So he gave the Suns star a quick call to surprise the young fan on the spot. And Booker picked up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

The fan, taken aback by Booker on FaceTime, told the Suns guard that she attends all of the Clippers-Suns games in Los Angeles when Phoenix comes through town.

Rubin, meanwhile, used the time to complain about how Phoenix had beaten his Sixers the night prior before hanging up.

“He’s a bad person because he beat my Sixers last night,” Rubin told Booker. “I’m buying all the (Booker) cards and burning them because I’m so unhappy with you.”

But Booker texted Rubin after their FaceTime call to ask for the young fan’s address. He wanted to send her a signed jersey.

“My favorite NBA player ever,” she said. “I’ve been collecting him for so long. That was awesome.”

