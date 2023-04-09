Close
Poster of the year? Suns’ Darius Bazley throws it down in season finale vs. Clippers

Apr 9, 2023, 1:46 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Darius Bazley #55 of the Phoenix Suns dunks over Ivica Zubac #40 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of the game at Footprint Center on April 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Phoenix Suns wing Darius Bazley received the ball at the top of the key and had a lane in the second quarter of Sunday’s regular season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bazley shot past Russell Westbrook and elevated in front of seven-footer Ivica Zubac for the Suns’ dunk of the season candidate.

He had to flex on the Clippers before running back down the court, and Phoenix’s bench was in a frenzy. Even center Bismack Biyombo who has a bone contusion on his knee was on his feet.

Bazley joined the Suns at the trade deadline to add wing depth on the bench.

He only played in six games with Phoenix entering Sunday but quickly made an impact in the finale with most starters resting.

Bazley played 10 minutes in the first half, scoring seven points with six rebounds.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder wing has a history of big dunks.

 

Bazley finished with 16 points and nine rebounds, but the Clippers won 119-114.

Phoenix and L.A. will meet in the first round of the playoffs.

