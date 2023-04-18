The Arizona Cardinals set up pre-draft visits with Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson and Tennessee outside linebacker Byron Young, according to reports.

Johnson met with Arizona last week, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The former Buckeye is a 6-foot-6, 313-pound lineman who moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and earned AP All-American second team honors.

He is a projected first-rounder, with ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicting he go No. 19 overall on his latest mock draft. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him No. 13.

The Cardinals have LT D.J. Humphries, 29, locked up through 2025 and re-signed RT Kelvin Beachum and RG Will Hernandez this offseason. Arizona does not have tons of long-term clarity on the offensive line, though, with Josh Jones entering his final year and Justin Pugh a free agent.

Arizona with the No. 3 pick is a well-noted trade-down candidate, which may put them in Johnson’s projected range.

The Cardinals were one of 11 teams on Young’s list of top-30 visits. reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday.

Young made the All-SEC second team last year after picking up seven sacks with 12 tackles for loss in 13 starts for the Vols. He will be a 25-year-old rookie, though, after he started his college career at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville.

He showed out at the combine, running a 4.43 40-yard dash.

Kiper has him going in Round 2 at No. 45 overall, while Brugler sees the edge rusher falling to the third round at No. 99.

The Cardinals drafted edge help last year with Myjai Sanders and Cameron Thomas, the latter of whom can play inside, as well.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is a very popular mock draft pick for the Cardinals at No. 3 unless they trade down and address another need.

The Cardinals also met with Auburn RB Tank Bigsby last week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Bigbsy ran for 970 yards in 11 starts last season with 30 receptions. The 210-pound tailback was a projected third-rounder on Brugler’s mock draft.

