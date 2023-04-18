Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

GENERAL NEWS

State Farm Stadium to host Gold Cup match between Mexico, Haiti

Apr 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

General view of the field and stadium during the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal match between Mexic...

General view of the field and stadium during the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal match between Mexico and Honduras at State Farm Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup match schedule came out on Tuesday, and State Farm Stadium will host two group-stage contests on June 29.

Team Mexico will take on Haiti at 7 p.m. after Honduras-Qatar at 4:45 p.m. in Group B.

State Farm Stadium has hosted games in the tournament — held every two years to decide the champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean — in 2009, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

The home of the Arizona Cardinals hosted Mexico, Qatar, Honduras and El Salvador in 2021, with the Mexico-Honduras game seeing a crowd of 64,211 people.

RELATED STORIES

Other host cities this year include Cincinnati, St. Louis, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.

The U.S. defeated Mexico in the final for its seventh Gold Cup in 16 tournaments in 2021. Either Mexico or the U.S. has won every Gold Cup title since 2000.

Valley soccer fans will get an opportunity to see international play at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, as Team USA will take on Mexico in an exhibition at 7 p.m.

General News

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the...

Associated Press

Bills’ Damar Hamlin cleared to play months after cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume playing and is attending the team’s workout program some four months after going into cardiac arrest.

13 hours ago

Jon Rahm, The Masters...

Associated Press

Rahm ready to keep going at RBC Heritage after Masters win

The Masters' champion Jon Rahm, worn out from his four-shot victory last week, thought hard about passing up the RBC Heritage.

6 days ago

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores on a layup during a 108-102 Los Angeles Lakers win...

Associated Press

Lakers beat Wolves in OT, Hawks top Heat in play-in openers

The Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks took the seventh seeds in their respective conferences after play-in wins on Tuesday.

8 days ago

State Farm Stadium is shown prior to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023,...

Associated Press

State Farm Stadium to host CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2023

The home of the Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium, in 2023 is scheduled to host its sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup.

8 days ago

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during...

Associated Press

Caitlin Clark’s record-setting run not enough, LSU wins NCAA Tournament

Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers used a record offensive performance to beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa on Sunday.

17 days ago

The Miami Hurricanes hoist the trophy after defeating the Texas Longhorns 88-81 in the Elite Eight ...

Associated Press

Final Four matchups set with 3 newcomers after Miami, San Diego State wins Sunday

Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will be making their first appearances at college basketball's grand finale.

24 days ago

State Farm Stadium to host Gold Cup match between Mexico, Haiti