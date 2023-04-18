The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup match schedule came out on Tuesday, and State Farm Stadium will host two group-stage contests on June 29.

Team Mexico will take on Haiti at 7 p.m. after Honduras-Qatar at 4:45 p.m. in Group B.

State Farm Stadium has hosted games in the tournament — held every two years to decide the champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean — in 2009, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021.

The home of the Arizona Cardinals hosted Mexico, Qatar, Honduras and El Salvador in 2021, with the Mexico-Honduras game seeing a crowd of 64,211 people.

Other host cities this year include Cincinnati, St. Louis, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.

The U.S. defeated Mexico in the final for its seventh Gold Cup in 16 tournaments in 2021. Either Mexico or the U.S. has won every Gold Cup title since 2000.

Valley soccer fans will get an opportunity to see international play at State Farm Stadium on Wednesday, as Team USA will take on Mexico in an exhibition at 7 p.m.

