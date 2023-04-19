Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs outlast Cardinals powered by Gabriel Moreno’s 3-run blast

Apr 18, 2023, 9:28 PM | Updated: 9:58 pm

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) is congratulated by teammates Jake McCarthy and Nick Ahme...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Gabriel Moreno (14) is congratulated by teammates Jake McCarthy and Nick Ahmed (13) after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Associated Press 's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Gabriel Moreno hit his second career homer and first for the Diamondbacks, a three-run blast that capped a six-run fourth inning against the Cardinals’ Jordan Montgomery, and Arizona held on to beat St. Louis 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Moreno was the sixth consecutive Diamondback to reach base to open the fourth and his 399-foot homer to center — the first allowed by Montgomery in 21.1 innings this season — made it 7-2.

Earlier in the inning, Jake McCarthy hit a grounder to first with two men on and the score tied 2-2, but the Cardinals botched a rundown and everyone was safe. Nick Ahmed then doubled in two runs.

“I’ve played a lot of baseball. I’m thinking of trying out for cricket next year,” Ahmed said, adding: “I saw the curveball and it was breaking a lot more than I thought it was.”

Willson Contreras homered twice for the Cardinals, including a two-run shot off Andrew Chafin during St. Louis’ three-run ninth. Miguel Castro came in and got the last two outs for his first save.

RELATED STORIES

“You come up short. You want to win that game,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “But, outside of that fourth inning, pretty good.”

Montgomery (2-2), who had been the Cardinals’ most consistent starter, allowed seven runs on 10 hits in four innings as his ERA jumped from 2.45 to 4.84.

Kyle Nelson (3-0), the second of seven Arizona pitchers, worked 1.1 scoreless innings in relief of starter Drew Jameson, who gave up two runs in 3.2 innings.

Paul Goldschmidt homered in the first for the Cardinals, his seventh homer in 76 at-bats against his former team. He also doubled in the ninth.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had three hits for NL West-leading Arizona.

The 23-year-old Moreno was acquired in the offseason trade that sent outfielder Daulton Varsho for Toronto. He had one homer in 25 games for the Blue Jays last season.

The Diamondbacks send Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA) to the mound as they seek a three-game sweep. Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65) starts for the Cardinals.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Nick Ahmed hits a double off a bounced pitch April 18, 2023 in St. Louis. (Source: Arizona Diamondb...

Arizona Sports

Nick Ahmed’s 2-run double on bounced pitch sparks D-backs to a 6-run 4th inning

Trailing the Cardinals 2-1, Nick Ahmed channeled a cricket player and hit a two-run double leading the D-backs to a six-run fourth inning.

22 hours ago

Relief pitcher Joe Mantiply #35 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers to home plate in the eighth in...

Alex Weiner

D-backs reinstate 2022 All-Star LHP Joe Mantiply from injured list

The Arizona Diamondbacks will get a boost to the bullpen, as the they reinstated lefty Joe Mantiply from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday. 

22 hours ago

Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts as he slides safely into third base during th...

Associated Press

MLB to experiment with more rule changes, such as designated pinch runner

MLB announced a series of experimental rules that will be used in the Atlantic League this season, including a designated pinch runner.

22 hours ago

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith, left, rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam off St. Louis ...

Torrence Dunham

Pavin Smith’s first career grand slam propels D-backs past Cardinals

Pavin Smith continues to roll at the plate after being called up from Triple-A Reno earlier this month as his grand slam on Monday night in St. Louis helped the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cardinals, 6-3.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen...

Jake Anderson

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen named NL Player of the Week

D-backs ace Zac Gallen led the NL in innings pitched last week, while also leading all of Major League Baseball in strikeouts.

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws during the first inning of a baseball game ...

Associated Press

D-backs avoid sweep in Miami as Gallen outduels Alcantara

Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and the Diamondbacks beat Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins 5-0 on Sunday.

3 days ago

D-backs outlast Cardinals powered by Gabriel Moreno’s 3-run blast