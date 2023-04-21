Close
Devin Booker drops monster night in Suns’ Game 3 win over Clippers

Apr 20, 2023, 10:11 PM | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 2:04 am

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns Twitter photo)...

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns Twitter photo)

(Phoenix Suns Twitter photo)

Wills Rice's Profile Picture

BY


Arizona Sports

Devin Booker loves playing basketball for the Phoenix Suns in the city of Los Angeles.

Whether it was the Staples Center or now Crypto.com Arena, Devin Booker had another monster night in the 129-124 road win against the Clippers in Game 3 on Thursday night.

Booker finished with a game-high 45 points (18-for-29 shooting), seven rebounds and three assists.

This is Booker’s fifth 40-point postseason game of his career, tying Charles Barkley for most in franchise history.

“It’s what he’s been doing this series. I told him after Game 1 he was thermostat for the team, and he set the temperature for 48 minutes,” head coach Monty Williams told reporters postgame.

From playing defense with a shoe on Marcus Morris Sr. in the first quarter, to hitting this ridiculous three at the end of the shot clock, Booker was unstoppable on Thursday.

The Suns had three other players in double digits with Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton and Torrey Craig.

Durant was the second-highest scorer for the team, adding 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

“All-time. Great performance,” Durant told reporters on Booker’s monster night.

“In the playoffs on the road, Game 3, 45, on that efficiency. I almost expect stuff like this from him at this point in his career.”

Norman Powell led the way for the Clippers, dumping in 42 points on 15-of-23 shooting and 7-for-12 from 3.

Russell Westbrook had his best shooting game statistically of the series, dropping 30 points on 11-of-23 shooting, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Phoenix dominated from the free-throw line, attempting 46 shots to the Clippers’ 25. The Suns hit 35 of those, 76.1% on the night.

UP NEXT

Game 4 tips off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com, with the pregame show slated for 11 a.m.

